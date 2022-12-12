Confirmed: Twitter will increase the number of characters… by how much?

- Advertisement -

Little by little, the steps that Elon Musk plans for Twitter are being discovered, and the cadence is set by the owner of the social network (who is a communication magician, there is no doubt about that). Well, among the ideas that are going to be transferred to the platform, yes or yes, is one that can change the signature if it is used: the number of characters that it will be possible to publish in a message will increase significantly. The truth is that this was something that was almost certain to happen on Twitter, since Musk has the idea of ​​turning this company into a global service in which it is even possible to write reviews or opinion articles. Everything that is desired can be done, can be achieved. And for this, we must begin by eliminating the limitations that exist. And we even talk about multimedia content… but this will be more in the future. Time to time. Musk confirms the change in the number of characters There has been some news about it for some time, since the owner of Twitter himself had commented that work was being done on it. But, now, what he has published in response to a direct question (in the same way that he has been communicating the news that is planned for Tesla), is a confirmation even of the number of characters that the social network aims to allow as max on posts. And this is no less than 4,000. An impressive jump, since now this is at 280. It remains to be seen if this is in a single message, something that would not be the most efficient due to the size that this can have on the screen, which can simply and simply bore the reader . Or, on the contrary, that the four thousand characters are divided into different tweets that split the text to make it much easier to visualize everything (obviously, notifying the writer of the point at which the cut will be established, so that in this way there are no inconsistencies). But, be that as it may, we are talking about an exponential leap that will allow creators to be much more precise with potential readers. How far are those publications of 140 maximum, right? Twitter is a non-stop… being a source of news This is something very characteristic of Elon Musk: that they talk, as much as possible, about his companies (good or bad, it doesn’t matter). An example is what we have discussed and, another, the new options in the notes on Twitter that threaten to be a source of frustration for many (or, perhaps, the way to detect trolls… remains to be seen). It should not even be forgotten that today is the day on which, supposedly, the Blue subscription returns with a price of eight euros from the social network itself and eleven if the registration is made from Apple. >