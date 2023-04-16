Confirmed! ROG Ally will be launched in the global market, says ASUS

O ASUS ROG Ally will be launched in the global market. The information comes from the company itself, which recently published on its official Twitter profile that not only will the laptop be presented to the whole world, but it will also hit stores sooner than many expect. However, the possible dates were not revealed.

In the publication, the company also discloses a link for North American residents to sign up to receive notifications. For the rest, there is only one art of publicizing the brand’s portable console, which should run Windows as its operating system and use an interface for its platform, as recent leaks have shown.