Confirmed! ROG Ally will be launched in the global market, says ASUS

O ASUS ROG Ally will be launched in the global market. The information comes from the company itself, which recently published on its official Twitter profile that not only will the laptop be presented to the whole world, but it will also hit stores sooner than many expect. However, the possible dates were not revealed.
In the publication, the company also discloses a link for North American residents to sign up to receive notifications. For the rest, there is only one art of publicizing the brand’s portable console, which should run Windows as its operating system and use an interface for its platform, as recent leaks have shown.
The ROG Ally is set to release worldwide (and it may be sooner than you expect⏱)
— ROG Global (@ASUS_ROG) April 14, 2023
The ROG Ally announcement was made earlier this month, initially as a joke. However, it was a real device, with the promise of being more powerful than the Steam Deck and capable of running current games in higher resolution compared to the portable released by Valve.
Despite this, it is still unknown what the technical specifications of the ASUS console will be. In this sense, it is speculated that it will hit the market with a 7-inch screen with Full HD resolution and support for a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Likewise, the product can double the performance of the Steam Deck with the same 35W of power.
As for the processor, rumors state that it should be an AMD APU solution with RDNA 4 and Zen4 architecture, that is, it is a component that resembles the Ryzen 7040U. Now, all that remains is to wait for new information about the device, as well as information from its technical sheet.