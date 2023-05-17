Confirmed! Realme 11 Pro Plus phone arrives in Brazil in July with 200MP camera

The realme 11 Pro+ 5G phone will reach the Europe names of July. The information comes from the company itself at an offline media event and she took the opportunity to also talk about the worldwide launch of the entire line, something previously speculated. According to the brand’s ideas, the goal is to have the 11 Pro+ 5G as the flagship in terms of cameras. Seongwook Song is Vice President of Sensor Architecture at Samsung Electronics and commented on the device’s sensors:

With realme 11 Pro+ 5G we are excited to see the results of the collaboration between Samsung and realme to maximize the potential of the 200MP image sensor





For those who don't know, the Chinese versions of the entire lineup were released on May 10th. Among them, the most advanced model of the series features the sensor ISOCELL HP3 SuperZoom from the samsung. In this sense, the sensor has a size of 1/1.4 inches, a pixel of 2.24μm and an aperture of f/1.69. - Advertisement - In general, this cell phone promises to deliver a zoom of up to 4x without suffering any loss in image quality. In addition, it has optical image stabilization and a resolution that promises to be 242% higher than competitors. Likewise, there are features like Super Group Portrait and One Take.

realme 11 Pro Plus 5G – Technical specifications

The manufacturer has not yet revealed whether the Europeian model will have the same specifications as the Chinese version. But, to get an idea of ​​performance, here is the technical sheet of the eastern variant: 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with FullHD+ resolution

Hole-hole display with 120 Hz refresh rate

Platform: MediaTek Dimensity 7050

12 GB of RAM memory

Internal storage from 256 GB up to 1 TB

32 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 200 MP sensor Ultra-wide lens with 8 MP sensor Macro lens with 2 MP sensor

Connectivity 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth, GPS and USB-C port

5,000 battery with 100W fast charging

Android 13 with realme UI 4.0