Confirmed: next week there is an Apple event, what will it present?

As is often the case with Apple event dates, what was expected has been confirmed. The firm led by Tim Cook will present news on March 8, so in just a week the followers of the company with the bitten apple will be able to enjoy options in which to spend money to keep up to date. Once again, the Keynote will be held virtually, and it seems that there are not a few manufacturers that are betting on this type of event despite the fact that the data from the pandemic is getting better and better. A success, no doubt. And, the truth is that the arrival of news is expected both in terms of hardware and software. Come on, there will be everything as usual. What to expect at Apple’s Keynote One of the arrivals that seems clearer is that the new iPhone SE will be officially announced, the cheapest model among Apple phones, which this time will have compatibility with 5G as one of its great novelties . Everything indicates that the screen will remain at 4.7 inches and the processor aims to be the Bionic A15 that was already seen in the iPhone 13. Another thing that the new terminal will offer is the inclusion of Touch ID in the button Home and small changes are expected in its design, as well as in new colors that make your purchase striking. There will be a new iPad and, perhaps, a Mac The tablet is what seems closest to being a reality, and it is expected to be a model that is part of the Air range. Initially, it will have the same processor that we mentioned before for the iPhone SE and, in addition, no change in the screen… so it will look -perhaps too much- like the 2021 iPad mini but with a somewhat larger panel. In what has to do with the computer, it is where there are more doubts. It remains to be seen if it is a laptop -most likely- or if the firm opts for an iMac. The fact is that the normal thing is that the equipment is a MacBook Pro that would have inside it the M2 processor developed by Apple itself and that would no longer have the ineffective Touch Bar. Besides, the screen would improve and it would have better options in the memory. News in the software that Apple will present Here it is quite clear what the Cupertino firm plans to announce. They would be the final versions of iOS and iPadOS 15.4. The news is more or less known, such as improvements in payments or a good number of emojis. Therefore, and taking into account what is indicated, they earn more than the iPhone SE and the new iPad are the great stars of the presentation. Do you think they are enough news for the Apple event to be complete? >