Confirmed! Intel reveals specs for all desktop Arc graphics cards

Intel has finally the specifications of all in the Arc family, which should be released in the last quarter of 2022. In a video published on the official channel on Thursday (08), Tom Petersen, division guru of graphics, revealed the name and technical sheet of all models in the line. The video starts with the basics, reiterating that video cards will be divided into three categories: Arc A3, representing entry-level models; Arc A5, composed of intermediate graphics chips; and Arc A7, where the most advanced components are included. The brand also reveals information about each GPU model. Check out:

Video cards are primarily distinguished by the number of Xe cores. Each of these units has 16 vector engines, also known as “execution units” (EUs). “Xe is the basic computing engine, so more cores means more graphics performance,” explains Petersen.

It is also said that the clock frequency announced by Intel represents the average evaluated through benchmarks. This means that when you buy a 2.1 GHz Arc A770, for example, you will have clocks above and below that range depending on the workload. Speaking of all models in the series, the specialist reveals the following versions:

Intel Arc A750

Intel Arc A580

Intel Arc A380 Intel Arc A770 will be equipped with 32 Xe cores (512 EUs) and 32 ray tracing processing units. The GPU will have 512 XMX cores for Artificial Intelligence and will run clocked at 2.1 GHz. There are two memory options for this hardware — 8GB or 16GB — that will handle up to 560Gbps bandwidth. Still in the most advanced segment, the Intel Arc A750 will have a GPU with 28 Xe cores (448 EUs) and 28 ray tracing cores. The clock is reduced to 2.05 GHz — which is no small feat for a graphics chip — and should deliver bandwidth of up to 512 Gbps with its 8 GB of video memory capacity with GDDR6 modules. The mid-range desktop, Arc A580, touches the tops of the range with 24 Xe cores (384 EUs), but clocked significantly down to 1.7 GHz. Memory capacity and bandwidth are the same as the Arc A750. Finally, we have the Arc A380, launched as Intel’s most entry-level graphics card for $139.

Arc A770 and A750 “Limited Edition”

Petersen took the opportunity to talk about the IBCs — “Intel Branded Card” or “Intel-branded video card”, in free translation —, which will be versions designed by Intel itself, without customization by partner manufacturers such as ASRock and GUNNIR. These versions will be known to the public as the “Limited Edition”.