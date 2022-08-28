Confirmed: “House of the Dragon” will have a second season

After the good reception of the public and breaking a record already in the debut, HBO that of the will have a second . Far from being a surprise, the prequel to Game of Thrones It still has a first season to go, but Returning to Westeros was highly anticipated and became the most watched series on HBO Max.

At the beginning of this week the data was released that almost 10 million people watched the premiere of House of the Dragon on the platform of HBO Max and HBO. The series not only broke viewership records but also trended on Twitter and garnered 2 million Google searches. A great start for this new dragon fiction.

The great impact and reception may have surprised even the directors of HBO: “It was wonderful to see millions of fans of game of Thrones return with us to Westeros last night”, expressed the content director of HBO Y hbo max, CaseyBloys. The series has a budget per episode of 20 million dollars, and possibly this was in the plans of the company, but not from the first moment.

“House of the Dragon features an incredibly talented cast and crew who put their heart and soul into the production, and we’re thrilled with the positive response from viewers,” added Bloys.

Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryens. (HBO)

This scenario is ideal for HBO, since it not only got the approval of the public, but also regained the enthusiasm for Game of Thrones, since days before the debut of House of the Dragonthe mother series also obtained a high audience for its premiere on the platform in 4K quality.

With these unbeatable data, the continuity of House of the Dragon Possibly it was already sealed, however, they accelerated that confirmation to convert viewers of the first chapter into loyal fans of the series, assuring them that the story will continue beyond season 1.

The series will premiere one chapter weekly. (HBO)

House of the Dragon is set 200 years before the events that were told in game of Thrones and is based on the novel by Martin, Fire&Blood (fire and blood), in which the power plays of the House Targaryen when it was the regent in the Seven Kingdoms are recounted.

The first episode began by presenting the central conflict linked to the arrival to the reign of Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) in a rather random manner. After 9 years of reign he decides that it is time to announce an heir to the throne. The possible candidates are on the one hand his brother, Daemon Targaryen (in the skin of the English actor Matt Smith, whom we met for his role as Prince Philip of Edinburgh in the series of Netflix, TheCrown), and her eldest daughter, Princess Rhaenyra (Emily Alcock).

House of the Dragon premieres every Sunday night HBO Y hbo max.

: