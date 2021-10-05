Confirmation boy pushed off bike and robbed on street

One Dublin mother has posted an urgent plea for her son’s stolen bike to be returned.

The boy bought the electric bike with his own confirmation money and the theft has left him devastated.

The Finglas mum said that her son was approached outside of a shop and pushed off the bike.

She is now simply asking for the bike to be left back outside of the shop, with no questions asked.

The Dubliner is also appealing for anyone that was near Spar, Cardiffsbridge Road on Saturday evening at around 7pm to come forward.

The bike is described as being dark grey in colour.

The concerned mother took to Facebook to appeal for help.

She posted: “My son was coming out the shop with his bike today and 2 young lads approached him and ask him to give him the bike , one pushed him out by reving (sic) the bike accelerator which ended pushing my son of the bike, was 2 young lads there apparently they always hanging there at the spar.

“My son save money himself out of his confirmation money to buy this electric bike only 3 weeks old (sic), if anyone was around spar in Cardiffsbridge road this evening approx 7pm and know anything that can help please id really appreciate (sic).

“Is a fiido bike dark grey colour.

“He’s devastated is so sad to see this happening and robbing like this. Should be ashamed. Just hope his bike appear please. Whoever took it, bring it back to spar shop.”

