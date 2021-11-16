Concern for Bray man, 60, missing since Sunday

Gardaí are appealing for help in locating 60 year old Colin Owens who is missing from Bray since Sunday.

Colin is described as being 5’ 10” in height, of strong build and bald. When last seen he was wearing blue jeans and a black jumper.

Colin is believed to have access to a red Peugeot 508 car with a 202D registration.

Gardaí and Colin’s family are concerned for his welfare.

A garda spokesman said: “Anyone with information on Colin’s whereabouts are asked to contact Bray Garda Station on 01 666 5300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”

