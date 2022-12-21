Concept video of Genshin Impact in Unreal Engine 5 shows graphical improvements

the game Genshin Impact received a concept video in which it appears running on Epic Games’ Unreal Engine 5. In the images it is possible to see some advances and several improvements in the graphic quality of the RPG provided by the new graphics engine. MiHoYo’s free-to-play title brought in over $3 billion in revenue in its first year of release and has won multiple awards since 2020. It’s worth mentioning that development on Genshin Impact started in 2017 using the Unity Engine.

Certainly, the open world action RPG is not the most visually demanding game on the market, but many would love to see the title running on Unreal Engine 5, which is known for providing breathtaking graphics and has already shown all its power🇧🇷 - Advertisement - Then the YouTube channel Exven published a video showing the Genshin Impact if benefiting from slightly improved visuals and lighting in UE5. It is worth mentioning that the production is just a concept and not an official port of the game.