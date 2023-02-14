5G News
Concept shows smart watch made by Apple in partnership with Rolex

Concept shows smart watch made by Apple in partnership with Rolex

Apple

Published on

By Abraham
Concept shows smart watch made by Apple in partnership with Rolex
concept shows smart watch made by apple in partnership with.jpeg
- Advertisement -

In case you never imagined what a smart watch made by the partnership between apple It is Rolex, someone did it for you. In that sense, it is the channel 4RMDwho published a video showing the concept of this smartwatch called daytona ultraresulting from the alliance between the two brands.

The idea shown in the production of 1 minute and a half brings together characteristics of apple watch ultra It’s from Cosmograph Daytona. In this way, the result is an item with a very elegant, luxurious appearance and that would probably have a very high price if it were actually released.

In the video, even some possible specifications are shown of this fictional model. For example, it has a 1.5-inch Retina-type screen, coupled in a body made of titanium and capable of achieving a brightness of 2000 nits. Likewise, there is also a glass made of sapphire crystal to guarantee greater resistance to scratches and scratches.

- Advertisement -

Other elements such as the digital crown are also present in this smart watch, which carries the Rolex logo on the button and also on the bracelet of the item. Finally, the smartwatch carries the chip apple s9in addition to 32GB of internal storage and an autonomy of 60h battery.

O “daytona ultra” should not come true, but even if you don’t like this style, you can recognize that it was an interesting work done by the channel. Still on the Apple Watch, check out this patent that suggests the addition of a camera to the device and also the possibility of Apple launching a new model with different design in 2023.

So, how much do you think this Daytona Ultra would cost if it were released?

- Advertisement -

More like this

