Concept shows smart watch made by Apple in partnership with Rolex

In case you never imagined what a smart watch made by the partnership between apple It is Rolex, someone did it for you. In that sense, it is the channel 4RMDwho published a video showing the concept of this smartwatch called daytona ultraresulting from the alliance between the two brands. The idea shown in the production of 1 minute and a half brings together characteristics of apple watch ultra It’s from Cosmograph Daytona. In this way, the result is an item with a very elegant, luxurious appearance and that would probably have a very high price if it were actually released.

In the video, even some possible specifications are shown of this fictional model. For example, it has a 1.5-inch Retina-type screen, coupled in a body made of titanium and capable of achieving a brightness of 2000 nits. Likewise, there is also a glass made of sapphire crystal to guarantee greater resistance to scratches and scratches. - Advertisement - Other elements such as the digital crown are also present in this smart watch, which carries the Rolex logo on the button and also on the bracelet of the item. Finally, the smartwatch carries the chip apple s9in addition to 32GB of internal storage and an autonomy of 60h battery.