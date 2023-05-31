Computex 2023: NVIDIA Announces Spectrum-X Ethernet Platform for Cloud AI Applications

- Advertisement -

Computex 2023 started today in Taipei, Taiwan, with several presentations from technology companies and one of them is NVIDIA, which announced the new Spectrum-X Ethernet switch, a network platform dedicated to innovations involving artificial intelligence in the cloud. In today’s presentation NVIDIA also announced that Cumulus Linux, pure SONiC and NetQ SDKs will be compatible with Spectrum-X, meaning developers will be able to transition to the new platform with ease.

Spectrum-X is built on top of the NVIDIA NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPU, which is expected to improve the performance of AI cloud networks by up to 1.7 times with high energy efficiency, consistent and predictable performance in a multi-tenant environment. - Advertisement - Gilad Shainer, Senior Vice President of Networking at NVIDIA, commented on the release saying: Transformative technologies such as generative AI are forcing all enterprises to push the boundaries of data center performance in pursuit of competitive advantage. NVIDIA Spectrum-X is a new class of Ethernet networking that removes barriers to next-generation AI workloads that have the potential to transform entire industries. Additionally, NVIDIA says this is the world's first 51TB/s internet switch built specifically for AI networking. Therefore, it can direct the traffic as best as possible to reduce the memory buffer.