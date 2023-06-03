Computex 2023: Lexar introduces new DDR5 RAM, NVMe SSD and CFexpress cards

- Advertisement -

Lexar showcased a host of new products at its booth at Computex 2023, the technology trade show held annually in Taiwan. World-famous for its flash memories, the American manufacturer unveiled new features in its portfolio that include DDR5 and DDR4 RAM, SSD storage units, pen drives and CFexpress cards.

RAM ARES DDR5 and DDR4

One of the highlights at Lexar’s booth is the new DDR5 RAM memory kits from the ARES line. Available in speeds of 5600, 6000 and 6400 MT/s, the sticks are equipped with a white heatsink, RGB lighting and have error correction code (ECC). There are also variants without colored lights, but without the 6,400 MT/s option.

For those looking for more affordable prices, Lexar also introduced new DDR4 RAM kits with speeds of 3600 MHz or 4000 MHz. All announced RAM memory kits have a total capacity of 32 GB (2 modules of 16 GB). The manufacturer has not yet revealed prices and availability date in the global market. - Advertisement -

NVMe SSD Drives

Another highlight is the NM800 PRO M.2 2289 SSD, a storage unit with read and write speeds of 7.5 GB/s and 6.5 GB/s, respectively. There is an option with a passive heatsink that guarantees the good functioning of the memory in heavier tasks. This model will be available in capacities between 512 GB and 2 TB. qBittorrent, the best BitTorrent client, is updated

For those looking for a cheaper SSD, Lexar has prepared the NM790 NVMe, which sacrifices 100 MB/s of read speed, but can also be found in options of up to 2 TB.

Finally, the manufacturer showed off its well-known SL660 Blaze, a portable SSD with RGB lighting to check its “gamer appeal”. TechSmart recently published a review of this device, be sure to check it out!

professional media cards

A renowned brand when it comes to memory cards for professional cameras, Lexar has expanded its portfolio of CFexpress Type B Gold drives with new options that include 1TB and 2TB capacities, as well as support for read and write speeds of 1,900 MB/h. s and 1,500 MB/s, respectively, ideal for capturing up to 8K RAW and XQD. - Advertisement -

JumpDrive M900



