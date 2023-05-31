Computex 2023: ASUS announces ExpertBook laptops with OLED screens, premium and eco-friendly design

Computex 2023 continues with several interesting announcements such as a 49-inch curved OLED gamer monitor, but today we will talk about the new ExpertBook notebooks from ASUS that arrive with premium and ecological design, in addition to very high quality OLED screens.

The ExpertBook B9 OLED is produced by the Thixomolding process with a magnesium-lithium structure that reduces material waste by 29% and speeds up manufacturing by 75%, with 70% of the metal being recycled. Even the packaging is made up of materials certified by the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC). The weight of this model is 990 grams.

ASUS highlights B9 OLED (B9403CVA) and B5 OLED (B5602CVA) ExpertBooks, which are the world’s lightest 14-inch and 16-inch business notebooks.

The OLED screens have 4K resolution with Energy Star certification for low energy consumption. Other specs include 13th Gen Intel Core processors with vPro technology and military-grade ruggedness certification, which means both can withstand a few bumps from drops, water and dust.

There is also the new series of notebooks BR14 for educational purposes with a robust and modular structure so that IT administrators can maintain and reuse these devices with the least amount of waste possible.

Unfortunately, ASUS did not disclose the availability and prices of the notebooks announced at the event.