Compress images in Impress presentation

My LibreOffice presentation contains so many photos that the ODP file is almost 100MB in size. But I don’t need the pictures in full resolution. Do you have a tip I can use to save space?
Right-clicking on a single image and selecting the “compress” command will do the trick. You can then choose whether you want to save on the resolution or the JPG quality.
If your presentation contains a lot of pictures, the “Extras/Compress presentation” menu command is more practical: It calls up a wizard called “Presentation Minimizer” that guides you through the options for saving space in five steps. In addition to reducing the resolution and increasing the JPG compression rate, the “images” page also offers the option of cropping images so that only the displayed sections are retained.