HomeTech NewsCompress images in Impress presentation

Compress images in Impress presentation

Tech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
compress images in impress presentation.jpeg
compress images in impress presentation.jpeg
- Advertisement -

My LibreOffice presentation contains so many photos that the ODP file is almost 100MB in size. Do you have a tip I can use to save space?

 

My LibreOffice presentation contains so many photos that the ODP file is almost 100MB in size. But I don’t need the pictures in full resolution. Do you have a tip I can use to save space?

- Advertisement -

 

Right-clicking on a single image and selecting the “compress” command will do the trick. You can then choose whether you want to save on the resolution or the JPG quality.

Change the format of your images from the browser with All Image Converter

If your presentation contains a lot of pictures, the “Extras/Compress presentation” menu command is more practical: It calls up a wizard called “Presentation Minimizer” that guides you through the options for saving space in five steps. In addition to reducing the resolution and increasing the JPG compression rate, the “images” page also offers the option of cropping images so that only the displayed sections are retained.

 

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

Connector exchange: technical background to the appeal to Karl Lauterbach

After the appeal to the Federal Minister of Health, we provide technical background for...
Android

Samsung, behind-the-scenes on leaflets: “Here’s how we put them to the test” | Video

It took a lot of research and development before Samsung came up with foldable...

More like this

© 2021 voonze.com.