Compress images in Impress presentation

My LibreOffice contains so many photos that the ODP file is almost 100MB in size. Do you have a tip I can use to save space?

My LibreOffice presentation contains so many photos that the ODP file is almost 100MB in size. But I don’t need the pictures in full resolution. Do you have a tip I can use to save space?

- Advertisement -

Right-clicking on a single image and selecting the “ ” command will do the trick. You can then choose whether you want to save on the resolution or the JPG quality.

If your presentation contains a lot of pictures, the “Extras/Compress presentation” menu command is more practical: It calls up a wizard called “Presentation Minimizer” that guides you through the options for saving space in five steps. In addition to reducing the resolution and increasing the JPG compression rate, the “ ” page also offers the option of cropping images so that only the displayed sections are retained.