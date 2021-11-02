Comprehensive security, protect from code to double click

By Gilberto Vicente, Product Marketing Manager of Security at Microsoft Mexico

2021 has undoubtedly been a decisive year in cybersecurity. With the pandemic taking on a hint of normality, the challenges to protection teams were more persistent than ever, dodging the constant attacks that seek to compromise remote work and learning ecosystems, also dealing with an increasingly wide universe of users, devices and data (attack surface).

Every day more than 8 trillion suspicious signalsHowever, cybersecurity goes beyond the fact of stopping attacks (malware, DDoS, ransomware, etc.) it is also a way to guarantee the operation, availability and integrity of business assets, especially in an economy where Data has an increasingly important value, thus reinforcing Digital Resilience.

That is why today we face a new era of digital security, where the cloud breaks notions that previously seemed set in stone, such as the concept of “security perimeter” which, given the boom in digital transformation, seems to be an obsolete idea. With today’s complex threat landscape, it is more important than ever to include security from scratch, to integrate it into the very DNA of applications and services from the very beginning.

Under this premise, large technology companies need to put the protection of data, people and processes at the center, considering not only security and privacy regulations, but also developing them in a way that empowers people to make their solutions a platform to be more efficient, agile and intuitive.

Such a perspective makes it clear that cybersecurity and digital hygiene training must be a critical part of employee induction, where it becomes a priority to equip staff with the tools they need to stay and keep others safe. Security is no longer just a matter for the CISO or CIO, it must also be a compass for engineers and software developers, so that their creations can be enjoyed by users with complete confidence.

But this is not something that happens spontaneously, overnight. To achieve this, organizations need to encourage a horizontal perspective of security, which is only achieved through a strategy that includes staff training, the definition of clear guidelines and requirements, the establishment of evaluation parameters, the constant modeling of potential threats and the use of secure tools, devices and components, framed by an effective response protocol.

The development, implementation and constant improvement represents a strategic investment; it is an evolution in the way software is designed, developed and tested, maturing into a well-defined methodology. In order to deliver an application, a web page, a computer equipment or any file with which it can interact, there must be countless trial and error processes behind it, not only in terms of their operation, but also to the extent that guarantee confidentiality, integrity and availability and a particular emphasis on identity that, from the digital transformation, has become our new perimeter. And that is the most valuable asset of the digital society: trust. Because the digital world starts from that principle of connecting people, encouraging them to share and collaborate with each other, to create and imagine together, to confront opinions and learn from each other. Therein lies the true value of integral security, in shielding the experience of people each who lives with technology, that they can use it to empower themselves and maximize their capabilities, with the peace of mind that their data, applications, connections and devices are protected.