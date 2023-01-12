Completion of Microsoft’s purchase of Activision may be delayed to 2024

The completion of purchase of Activision Blizzard through the Microsoft it may only be for 2024. Initially, the forecast was that the acquisition process would be completed this year, but it may suffer delays due to the regulatory bodies’ agenda. According to the latest schedule from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), which is reviewing the purchase, the order of scheduling the final hearings on the case will start after August 2023 and will likely last for months.





The FTC’s new scheduling order shows that the final pre-hearing conference will not begin before August 1, 2023, given that the forecast in the agency’s planning is that the meeting will not take place until August 2. - Advertisement - As reported by the GamesRadar website, this date would only mark the beginning of the hearings, which could last several months until the final report is presented. So if such a delay happens, the deal with Microsoft could be pushed back to 2024.



