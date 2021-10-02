Complaints on social networks: acceptable or exaggerated?

Over the last few weeks we have seen how The Wall Street Journal has leaked several internal Facebook documents, all of these leave Zuckerbeg’s company in a bad place and have generated debates about the role of social networks among us.

There are few articles by all kinds of researchers and journalists talking about this, the discussions are not new. For many, social networks have a very relevant role and are responsible for what is written on them. The point is that many forget that these are just platforms and that they should not have a mission to save the world.

People demanded that TikTok delete fake posts about the Petito case.

Crystal clear reflection

The networks are a reflection of who we already are, and sometimes we do not like what the mirror shows and we want to break it. But we cannot do it, silencing the networks and hiding their less “aesthetic” content would be like silencing the people who compose them, that is, silencing society.

And this is what many people ask for when it comes to real crime reports on social media. These are increasingly numerous and increasingly important, many times the complaint does not even reach the competent authorities but instead finds a home among the tweets and likes. From there it has more consequences for the accused than in a police station.

I have just experienced an act of discrimination. On #VeraPizza In Chacao, they just told me that I can’t dance with my boyfriend because it is a family environment… Why, according to them, it is a disgusting act…. #DDHH #VeraPizza – Danny Toro (@ dyvert13) September 25, 2021 In Venezuela, a homosexual man denounced discrimination in a food establishment.

The debate is generated when many raise their voices and consider that the crimes of rape, harassment, trafficking and robbery should be brought to the police. While others consider that it is better to “blame” the culprit, put an end to his reputation as payment for his wrongdoing.

There is no easy solution, in many countries, even the so-called “developed” ones, the traditional complaint goes through such a long bureaucratic process that it is counterproductive.

#RELEASE In Chacao we are guarantors of the human rights that each citizen has as an individual and within society, in our daily work we focus on promoting these values. pic.twitter.com/8cg9yKjdO4 – Mayor of Chacao (@Chacao) September 25, 2021 And the municipality’s justice responded with a poorly written statement.

The alternative on the internet

Not long ago Gabby Petito disappeared with her boyfriend, he returned home without her on September 1 and justice did not demand answers from Brian Laundrie until September 17. In these 16 days, Petito’s family had no answers, only anguish and Laundrie (now a murder suspect) escaped and no one knows his whereabouts.

There are not few cases in Latin America of women denouncing anonymous stalkers in the streets, some even take the complaint to the police station with photographs. However, justice is tied up until the suspect does something “really illegal.” The criminal eventually moves a file and then the complaint is from the victim’s relatives who now cannot report, or live.

Petito’s parents opted for formal justice and it did not act in time.

With these cases in mind, it is clear that formal justice, although it usually arrives, takes time to act and that social networks have provided a much easier and faster path to travel. Before these there was already this exercise, the accusation in society against neighbors or family members, the networks have simply put an amplifier to the voice of the victims.

All that glitters is not gold

As we said, since the networks seem like a good place, a positive tool. However, they also have their bad aspects. False or exaggerated allegations are the main concern, not to mention that the accused is subjected to public derision, something that traditional justice does not consider as payment for crimes.

But we already said it, the networks are a reflection and what they reflect right now is a justice that acts slowly. It reflects a society thirsty for justice by its own hand and that considers that a social punishment is worse than a judicial one. Right now it seems that the complaints in networks are taken more seriously than the traditional ones, and it is not clear if it is something positive or negative.

Comedian Louis CK nearly lost his career to actual informal allegations.

What is clear is that, seeing yourself in a victim situation, the complaint in networks is tempting. For “minor” cases, it is best to use the tools they offer, WhatsApp, Twitter, Instagram and other networks. We talk about insults, racism, digital discrimination, etc.

Typically moderators respond quickly to the report and can force the offender to delete private posts, suspend or directly delete their account. We know that this method does not always work and that it can also take time, so it is not perfect and should be reserved only for online discussions that led to racism or the like.

However, if you have been the victim of a more serious crime, you should not forget the formal complaint. Many countries do not have the best judicial system, especially in Latin America, but we must still fulfill the civic role of denouncing. Networks are also a viable path, it is recommended as long as the truth is not wrong.

Anonymous woman accuses Justin Bieber of sexually assaulting her at the Four Seasons in 2014, Bieber’s camp denying the claims and say he was staying at an Airbnb on that date. pic.twitter.com/nXMSQMqmpi – Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 21, 2020 An anonymous young woman accused Justin Bieber of rape, although the singer tried that it was a false accusation.

The choice with criteria

What we should not contemplate is silencing the complaints, these are of public and social interest. It does not matter if the problem occurred between three people in their privacy, if one of them commits a serious crime, we must all adjust our relationship with those involved. We live in society and we cannot get rid of what happens in it, even if it seems that it does not concern us.

In any case and as in almost all cases, it is necessary to have judgment and a good emotional education to reflect on this debate. The pain of others, that of the complainant, cannot be ignored, nor that of the accused without evidence. Therefore, the best reaction is to be attentive to the development of events without taking any side without forgetting the presumption of innocence and freedom of expression, two important bases of civilized society.

Katy Perry was charged online by Josh Kloss, but faced no legal consequences.

In an ideal world, traditional justice would act faster, false reports would not exist, and cases would be cleared up just as quickly. However, the society that we form is not like that, so we will have to take a rather centrist role until formal justice raises its voice.

After all, power is where people think it is, and for now, it remains in the courts. Although there are certainly more and more in the networks, but not them as such but in the people who compose them, that is, society. This represents a wake-up call to the attention to formal justice, which is lagging behind in these times of speed and instant messaging.