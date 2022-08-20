Competitor for Xbox? Netflix may be working on a cloud gaming service

has already announced that it intends to launch about 50 games for its subscribers to play at no additional cost, but information gathered by 9to5Google and the Protocol indicate that it can go further. This time, job openings listed on Netflix’s behalf indicate that the company intends to create its own service.

Among the vacancies announced are a vacancy for security manager with the following requirements:

Experience with cloud gaming challenges, threat vectors, infrastructure and customer requirements

Another Render Engineer vacancy reveals even more details, stating that the contractor will support the cloud gaming service, with the following job description:

In this role, you will help to optimize game rendering so that we can render multiple games on our cloud gaming devices. You will also help with the development of SDKs to enable game developers to succeed in writing high quality games for Netflix’s cloud gaming ecosystem. The Xbox Story: A Free Six-Episode Documentary

In this way, it is possible to assume that Netflix has its eye on the cloud gaming market, as it offers great advantages such as greater compatibility with various devices and games with console quality regardless of smartphone or computer specifications.