Competition should pressure Samsung in the foldable segment from 2023, says report

Samsung debuted in the foldable smartphone market in 2019 with some problems with the first units of the Galaxy Z Fold after users removed the protective film from the screen, an essential component for the phone to work. Although it has encountered challenges in development, the South Korean has managed to stand out in the segment by inspiring rivals. According to data from a report released by the Display Supply Chain🇧🇷 the folding segment recorded a considerable number of sales in the 3rd quarter of 2022, but the result should not be repeated from the 4th quarter encompassing even a few months of 2023 until the arrival of the next generation.

This stagnation may be a reflection of the high popularity of the iPhone 14 line, especially the more expensive models that prove to be a more interesting option for those looking to migrate from Android to iOS. However, there is still an empty space that can house new models of foldable cell phones expanding the offer available to consumers. Despite Samsung being a pioneer in this category, competitors such as Xiaomi, OPPO and vivo have also launched flexible devices with cutting-edge hardware and a focus on cost-effectiveness to displace the South Korean. Reportedly, increased competitiveness could reduce Samsung's market share from 78% to 72% in 2023.





As the report indicates, in the 3rd quarter of 2022 the best-selling foldable worldwide was the Galaxy Z Flip4 with a market share of 52%, followed by its bigger “brother”, the Z Fold4 (27%) and, in third placement, the Huawei P50 Pocket corresponding to 4.5% of sales. Evidently, this competition for a slice of the global market share benefits consumers who have more foldable devices available at a competitive price.

