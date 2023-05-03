Comparison video shows the game Redfall running on PC and Xbox Series X|S

The Redfall game was finally released for PCs this Tuesday (2), until then, the game was one of the exclusive games on Xbox Series consoles. The title arrived as soon as it arrived and there’s already a video that compares it running in video games from Microsoft and on PC. In the comparative video released by the YouTube channel ElAnalistaDeBits, it is possible to observe that the resolution on the Xbox Series S is lower than what was promised (1440p) and the producer Arkane Austin delivered only the dynamic 1080p configuration.

As you might expect, Redfall has lower definition and quality settings on Xbox Series compared to PCs. Shadows, reflections, textures and the loading of some files are much lower on Series S, for example. - Advertisement - DLSS 3 on PC, through NVIDIA's new generation graphics cards, delivers a good evolution in performance. The loading time is quite small on all platforms, with the process being under 6 seconds. See the comparison video below: