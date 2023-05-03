Comparison video shows the game Redfall running on PC and Xbox Series X|S

The Redfall game was finally released for PCs this Tuesday (2), until then, the game was one of the exclusive games on Xbox Series consoles. The title arrived as soon as it arrived and there’s already a video that compares it running in video games from Microsoft and on PC.
In the comparative video released by the YouTube channel ElAnalistaDeBits, it is possible to observe that the resolution on the Xbox Series S is lower than what was promised (1440p) and the producer Arkane Austin delivered only the dynamic 1080p configuration.
As you might expect, Redfall has lower definition and quality settings on Xbox Series compared to PCs. Shadows, reflections, textures and the loading of some files are much lower on Series S, for example.
DLSS 3 on PC, through NVIDIA’s new generation graphics cards, delivers a good evolution in performance. The loading time is quite small on all platforms, with the process being under 6 seconds.
See the comparison video below:
It is worth mentioning that the consoles will receive an update with a mode that runs the game at 60 FPS, but there is still no date for the release of this update. It is also important to mention that the game is already available in the Xbox Game Pass catalogue.
Redfall arrived on Microsoft consoles running at 30 FPS. The Xbox Series S has a resolution of 1080p with temporal reconstruction, while the Series X reaches 2160p. On PC, the game was evaluated with video cards from the RTX 40 line and a Core-i9 12900K.
And you, what did you think of redfall on the PC? Tell us in the comments down below!