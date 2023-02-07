Comparison Samsung Galaxy S23 and Apple iPhone 14

- Advertisement -

Apple’s iPhone 14 and Samsung’s Galaxy S23 are two of the best mobile phones on the market, the first two swords of the two leading manufacturer brands today. They are the most emblematic mobiles and the enemies to beat in the year 2023.

iPhone 14 and Galaxy S23 are the flagship phones of Apple and Samsung

To properly evaluate these mobiles, it is convenient to compare the different characteristics and functions of both, the highest level representatives of their respective operating systems, iOS 16 and Android 13.

-Screen size: Both devices have a 6.1-inch screen although they differ in terms of technology and resolution, with AMOLED of 1080 × 2340 pixels and a concentration of 425 ppi for the Galaxy and OLED of 2523 × 1170 for the iPhone 14 with 460 pixels per inch.

- Advertisement -

-Dimensions and weight: The Samsung has dimensions of 70.9 x 146.3 x 7.6 mm and a weight of 168.1 grams by 147 x 72 x 7.8 mm and 172 grams of the Apple.

-Camera: In the front camera, both models share a 12-megapixel camera, but the notable differences begin at the rear. The Galaxy S23 has three (50-megapixel wide-angle, 12-megapixel ultra-wide and 10-megapixel telephoto) while the iPhone 14 has only two (wide and ultra-wide), both with 12-megapixel sensors. This makes the Samsung capable of recording video at 8K resolution and 30 frames per second while the Apple does it at 4K and 60 frames per second.

-Processor: Apple already has several generations of its own design processors, reaching the iPhone 14 the A15 Bionic model. Instead, the Galaxy has a specially optimized model of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

-RAM and storage: With 8 GB of RAM, Samsung offers two internal storage options in its Galaxy S23 (128 or 256 Gb) while Apple does not report the RAM of its iPhone but in terms of internal storage it adds, in addition to these two options, 512 Gb Neither of the two models can expand its internal storage using memory cards.

- Advertisement -

-Battery recharge: In both cases 25 W.

-Connectivity: Both are compatible with 5G networks.

-Biometric security: To unlock the device and access different apps with maximum security, these two phones use different technologies: Samsung uses a fingerprint sensor located under the screen and Apple uses a FaceID sensor for facial recognition.

- Advertisement -

-Connectors: The Galaxy goes for the almost universally adopted USB-C while Apple still holds out with its exclusive Lightning. Neither has a headphone jack.

-Endurance: Both meet the IP68 standard for resistance to water.