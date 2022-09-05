Comparison of log management platforms

Logging products no longer only have to monitor their host system. The trend is towards SaaS and observability . We test eight providers.

Modern IT infrastructures are characterized by a large number of applications and systems with mutual dependencies. If something doesn’t work in one place, the cause can be a fault in a completely different place.

With the advent of microservices, container clusters and cloud applications, there are more and more log sources that no longer allow direct storage on the host and often make troubleshooting complex due to the many different components and roles. Finding the right pod log when the web shop is no longer accessible in managed Kubernetes is challenging.

In addition to the trend towards distributed systems and different networks, single sign-on and zero trust security also pose new challenges for log . It is therefore advisable to collect logs from the host systems, store them in a central location and keep them available. There you can also plan across hosts how long you want to keep logs (log retention).