Comparison of almost top 2022, 9 smartphones against each other

We are approaching 2023 with great strides, time for balance sheets and for us time for comparisons ! After having offered you the one among the super top of the range, very expensive over 1000 Euros, today we go down a small step in the list price and compare the “semi-top” , or almost top of the range, call them as you like.

In some cases, such as the iPhone 14 Plus, Galaxy S22 Plus or Find X5, these are products that are placed below their respective flagships, giving up something on a technical level, in other cases such as the OnePlus 10 Pro or Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, smartphones are the best expression of the brand, but they arrive on the market with a lower positioning than the premium range.

In short, more democratic smartphones that make value for money a trump card, let’s find out which one will be the best!

INDEX

SIZE MATTER

BATTLE OF SHOTS

ASUS ZENFONE 9

SAMSUNG GALAXY S22 E S22 PLUS

ONEPLUS 10 PRO

XIAOMI 12T PRO

MOTOROLA EDGE 30 ULTRA

GOOGLE PIXEL 7

HONOR MAGIC 4 PRO

IPHONE 14 E 14 PLUS

OPPO FIND X5

Unlike what happens for the super top of the range, here we have a little more choice in terms of size. There are indeed some relatively compact products that might suit most.

iPhone 14, Samsung Galaxy S22, Asus Zenfone 9 are excellent alternatives for those who want to put sufficiently compact smartphones in their pockets. All three are valid choices, with the possible exception of the iPhone 14, to which we advise you to prefer the iPhone 13.

Apple iPhone 14 71.5 x 146.7 x 7.8 mm

6.1 pollici – 2532×1170 px Samsung Galaxy S22
70.6 x 146 x 7.6 mm

6.1 pollici – 2340×1080 px Asus Zenfone 9 68.1 x 146.5 x 9.1 mm

5.9 pollici – 2400×1080 px

Going up the dimensional scale we find what we could consider middle ground (relative to modern times, of course): Google Pixel 7, Galaxy S22 Plus, Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, Oppo Find X5. Of these, the Pixel is certainly the most compact, while the others are starting to get bigger.

Google Pixel 7 73.2 x 155.6 x 8.7 mm

6.3 pollici – 2400×1080 px Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus 75.8 x 157.4 x 7.6 mm

6.6 pollici – 2340×1080 px Oppo Find X5 72.6 x 160.3 x 8.7 mm

6.55 pollici – 2220×1080 px Motorola Edge 30 Ultra 73.5 x 161.76 x 8.39 mm

6.7 pollici – 2400×1080 px

Finally we enter the realm of frying pans, large products, fantastic for multimedia content but inevitably uncomfortable to hold and carry in your pocket: iPhone 14 Plus, OnePlus 10 Pro, Xiaomi 12T Pro, Honor Magic 4 Pro.

Apple iPhone 14 Plus 78.1 x 160.8 x 7.8 mm

6.7 pollici – 2778×1284 px OnePlus 10 Pro 73.9 x 163 x 8.55 mm

6.7 pollici – 3216×1440 px Honor Magic 4 Pro 74.7 x 163.6 x 9.1 mm

6.81 pollici – 2848×1312 px Xiaomi 12T Pro 75.9 x 163.1 x 8.6 mm

6.67 pollici – 2712×1220 px

BATTLE OF SHOTS

In this comparison we have dedicated ample space to the photographic sector, a battlefield in which important differences emerge. We put smartphones to the test in different shooting conditions and created a mini ranking for each set, in the end they come to terms with a lot of ranking.

PARTIAL AND FINAL RANKING

To draw up the ranking we have assigned a score from 1 to 9 for each set based on the positions (1 for first place, 2 for second, 3 for third and so on). The final score is calculated by adding up the various scores, it goes without saying that the lowest score wins.

The winner is the Samsung Galaxy S22 which has proven to be a true hammer of perseverance, it is no coincidence that it is almost never the best in the various sets but in the end it has never been wrong. OPPO Find X5 is also very good, which has an edge at night. Then the Pixel 7 which surprised us negatively in low light, we didn’t expect it and perhaps an explanation can be found in the unfavorable shooting conditions (rain, lots of humidity, reflections) which evidently sent Google’s algorithms into a bit of a crisis. Luckily for him, he recovered with day interest. He closes the row of 4 iPhone 14 Plus, well but not very well, but never really in crisis.

Then there are two super-equipped devices at the hardware level but which don’t always manage to put their potential to the ground: Edge 30 Ultra and Honor Magic 4 Pro. A lot depends on the shooting conditions, maybe they were a little unlucky, but anyway and.

Finally, the 3 least strong, Zenfone 9, Xioami 12T and OnePlus 10 Pro. Zenfone is a bit schizophrenic, because it alternates excellent things with bad photos, while the others are constant in their good but not excellent performance.

By adding videos, the ranking changes partially: OPPO Find X5 becomes the best , iPhone surpasses the Pixel while the others remain firm in their positions confirming that the values ​​in the field are the same.

Take it lightly on the videos, the phones should be tested in many different circumstances but it would have been impossible with 9 phones. Certainly iPhone is the strongest one with S22, Find X5 keeping pace. The others are similar, with their strengths and weaknesses, only the OnePlus 10 Pro is of a much lower level.

ASUS ZENFONE 9

Let’s start with the compact, ASUS Zenfone 9 , one of the real surprises of 2022. A very particular smartphone from an aesthetic point of view, with a soft rear shell that almost looks like a cover and a super distinguishable optical unit. Surprise because the autonomy is abundantly above expectations and the merit is also of the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, a SoC that has made a significant leap in quality compared to its predecessor, Zenfone 9 is one of the very few to integrate it.

In all of this ASUS continues to remain a step behind on the photographic front, last year it was like this and in 2022 the trend is confirmed, evidently the fault lies in the software, too little refined compared to its competitors. Having said that, we are still talking about a high-end product that will satisfy most needs even for photos.

ASUS ZENFONE 9 review

8.9

Hardware 8.8

Asus Zenfone 9 5G AI2202 8 128GB White Stock from EU € 752

SAMSUNG GALAXY S22 E S22 PLUS

Turn that turns you around Samsung is always there and the S22 series has also done its job. The two models, Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus are very different in size and consequently in autonomy, otherwise they are identical.

Starting from the little one, there is only one reason not to recommend it and that is the autonomy, the result of imperfect energy management and its compact size. It’s a little gem, perhaps one of the most beautiful smartphones ever .

The autonomy problem is solved with the big brother, which however costs even more and does not shine in any case in terms of energy management. Of the two, it is the one that convinced us the least, even considering a high price that puts it in direct competition with last year’s flagship, Galaxy S21 Ultra.

RECENSIONE SAMSUNG GALAXY S22

RECENSIONE SAMSUNG GALAXY S22 PLUS

8.7

Hardware 8.7

8.7

Hardware 8.2

ONEPLUS 10 PRO

OnePlus 10 Pro among all is the one that convinced us the least, not because it doesn’t work well or has particular problems, but because it doesn’t emerge on any particular aspect and always finds some competitor that can do better. It is a well-balanced, fast, well-designed and complete product, however it lacks personality now that OnePlus is no longer the OnePlus it once was and inevitably shows its side on the photos.

The list price was really high but its luck right now is the price, very interesting thanks to the dizzying drop in recent months.

Review of ONEPLUS 10 PRO

9.1

Hardware 9.5

XIAOMI 12T PRO

Xiaomi 12T Pro is a smartphone that aims to the point (the physical proximity sensor is finally back) renouncing some trifles that would certainly have given it a little more prestige, even considering the not exactly popular list price. Great autonomy and performance are its two strong points, accompanied by that 200 MP sensor that takes out beautiful shots, even if it is not supported by other cameras, especially the front one, up to the situation.

In short, a certainly valid product, with its strengths and weaknesses that force us to think more about the price, perhaps waiting for the physiological period of the decline, or perhaps some nice discounts for Black Friday.

Review of XIAOMI 12T PRO

8.8

Together with the Zenfone, Motorola Edge 30 Ultra was also a real surprise , the spearhead of the new phase of Motorola which has been churning out excellent products one after the other for some months now. He is the king of specs / price ratio , with his 144Hz display, top of the line SoC, 200MP camera, 125W charging, no one else can do it better.

If this device had cost 200 Euros more it would not have been a scandal, yet in addition to an interesting price list, large offers have been added that have pushed the price towards 700 Euros: best buy!

MOTOROLA EDGE 30 ULTRA REVIEW

Hardware 8.9

GOOGLE PIXEL 7

Google Pixel 7 puts all the others in crisis , it is the one that costs the least and is one of the best, if not the best in some respects. It’s a smartphone that has everything and without major flaws, it has lean and long and consistently supported software, it’s super reliable on photos and even the dimensions are somewhere in between that can satisfy most people.

Google has nailed it this time, after an imperfect Pixel 6 it has managed to equip the new generation with better quality components in a more refined design, all without raising the prices. Reasons not to take it? Virtually none, unless the Pixel 7a gets in the way.

8.5

Hardware 8.3

Seeing it , the Honor Magic 4 Pro looks like a superior category smartphone and in fact it is. The list price was very high and even now, however, it remains a ballast from which it is difficult to free itself. It is the smartphone of Honor’s return to the high-end of the market , with specifications that are the best among all the others, starting with the LTPO display, passing through the charging standards and the photographic sector.

The software would need to be roughed a bit and on the photos it doesn’t always manage to render as it should, but we need to give Honor a chance, abandoning once and for all the idea we had of Huawei’s “low cost” brand.

Review of HONOR MAGIC 4 PRO

9.1

Hardware 8.9

IPHONE 14 E 14 PLUS

We immediately close the iPhone 14 practice, it has now been said in all guises: there are no great reasons to prefer it to the predecessor iPhone 13 . Instead for iPhone 14 Plus the speech is a little different, Apple has abandoned the mini series to make room for this beast, which to all intents and purposes was missing from the lineup.

It’s an iPhone with a much more democratic price than the 14 Pro Max, but with the same extraordinary autonomy qualities, indeed, perhaps even better. There is no Dynamic Island, the telephoto lens is missing but it is still a high-end smartphone, super reliable and with all the pluses that iOS and its ecosystem can give.

IPHONE 14 PLUS REVIEW

OPPO FIND X5

Damn damn OPPO, when it chose to integrate the Snapdragon 888 on Find X5 . A great shame because with the 8 Gen 1 or better still 8+ Gen 1 it would have been among the best. Instead, he was immediately penalized by the high price list, and now that it has become cheaper he finds himself having to compete with an older engine.

Too bad, again, because Find X5 actually works very well , it is built to perfection and in the white color it is also refined in design, not to mention the photos, in which as you have seen it is second to none. If you don’t care about the processor issue (and you have good reason) then consider it.

OPPO FIND X5 REVIEW

8.8

Hardware 9.2

