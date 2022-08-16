Compare vacation fund apps: Financial overview for travel, relationships and flat shares

When vacationing with a community fund, there is a risk of a dispute over the bills if the cash register falls. Apps provide the necessary perspective.

If you travel in a group of friends with a shared fund, bookkeeping is a tiresome but important part of the trip so that it doesn’t end in a dispute. If paperwork isn’t to get the upper hand, vacation fund apps help to keep track of expenses.

All group members enter their expenses in the apps, regardless of whether they affect just one person or everyone. The apps list all entries and calculate who owes whom how much. That way, at the end of the trip, it’s easy to cash out and nobody feels like they’ve paid too much.

Apart from vacation trips, such apps are also generally suitable for groups of friends who go out together regularly. The WG cash register is also digitized in this way and couples can thus do without setting up a joint account at a bank. We d the four apps Cashinator, Settle Up, Splitwise and Tricount, each available for Android and iOS.