Comparative Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro vs Xiaomi 12S and 12S Pro: power, cameras and other changes between both generations

The Xiaomi and Xiaomi 12S Pro have already been made official, accompanied by a Xiaomi 12S Ultra that dresses up as the most powerful and complete smartphone of the Chinese brand to date. Surprise some to see a new generation with very little time awayso knowing what differences there are between them is key.

From the first we anticipate that they are quite similar to each other, although there are some important differences in terms of performance or . It is true that, at least for now, the Xiaomi 12S and 12S Pro will not arrive in Spain, but it is not convenient to keep them away and for this reason we are going to review what their main changes are, at least on paper.

Design differences, are you there?

Nothing around here nothing around there. Removing the “Leica” legend on the camera or the new white and green colors that the Xiaomi 12S and 12S Pro bring, no aesthetic element differentiates these terminals from the previous ones. Even the curvature of the 12 Pro is identical to the 12S Pro.

As we already said, only the color palette changes between the two. The Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro are available in black, blue or pink. The 12S and 12S Pro are in black, pink, green and white. But even the materials are identical, so you’ll have a hard time telling one generation from another at a glance.

It can be said that yes there is a small screen change that, although we still have to prove it, it also aims to be imperceptible. It is a very subtle change in the ’12S Pro’, which incorporates LTPO 2.0 technology that allows a variable refresh rate from 1 to 120 Hz, which will allow you to have an always-on screen mode with lower power consumption.

The best of Qualcomm for them, although with ‘Plus’ in the most recent

That the exterior is identical is a sign that the interior changes. Or at least that is expected and the truth is that yes. In the Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro we found the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, while in the new ‘S’ we found the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. Both are Qualcomm’s two most powerful chips till the date.

According to the tests made by the manufacturer, the Xiaomi 12S are 10% faster in CPU and GPU, likely accelerated by the processor’s 8 Cortex X2-based 8 cores at 3.2 GHz (the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is at 3 GHz). We see no differences in terms of RAM, at least in maximum capacities, although it is worth noting that the Xiaomi 12S Pro supports 8 GB configuration, while its predecessor only supported 12 GB.

We also appreciate a increased internal memory in the case of the ’12S’, which adds a 512 GB option to the existing 128 and 256 GB options that the ’12’ also had. This capacity is also the maximum in the ’12S Pro’, although in its case it is not new as it is already present in the ’12 Pro’.

We also appreciate a slight improvement of the Bluetooth standard, having a 5.3 in the new models against the 5.2 that the previous models had. All other connectivity sections are identical, with all four having the ability to connect to 5G data networks and WiFi 6 routers.

We also do not see changes in terms of software, with a MIUI 13 as the absolute protagonist for better and for worse. And it is that this customization layer based on Android 12 is capable of offering us great functionalities, but it is also guilty of being loaded with bloatware.

The first Leica cameras in a Xiaomi

Maybe seeing the identical camera specs on paper It seems that there has been no innovation. And more if we compare them with the ‘Ultra’ model. However, the Xiaomi 12S have indeed evolved in this section thanks, among other things, to the first collaboration between Xiaomi and Leica.

The famous company specializing in cameras leaves its mark on the Chinese brand for the first time with the Xiaomi 12S and 12S Pro. Based on what was seen at their presentation event, there are obvious changes, although it also doesn’t seem to be disruptive in these “standard” terminals.

Less conspicuous, but just as important the change of glasses that have occurred in the new devices. In the Xiaomi 12S it has been switched to a Sony IMX766 lens, while the Xiaomi 12S Pro incorporates an IMX707 also designed by Sony.

Somewhat vague price difference

If there is something that influences that the Xiaomi 12S and 12S Pro are not for sale in Spain, it is that we cannot predict its exact price. We do know those of the Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro, in the same way that we can change the currency from yuan to euros for their successors. However, details such as inflation, taxes and other elements that Xiaomi takes into account when making the conversion should be taken into account.

In case of reaching Spain, it would be rare for the Xiaomi 12S to be cheaper than the 12.

Yes, we observe a detail that is less curious and that is that the Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro they differ by 200 euros, while the Xiaomi 12S and 12S Pro do so at 100 yuan. We do not know if this figure would also be reduced in the conversion to euros, since it is a mystery. What does seem evident is that Xiaomi will not lower the price to make it cheaper even than the ’12’ as we see in the conversion.

Xiaomi 12 8GB + 128GB: €799.99

€799.99 Xiaomi 12 8GB + 256GB: €899.99

€899.99 Xiaomi 12S Pro 8 + 128GB: 671.57 euros to change (4,699 yuan).

671.57 euros to change (4,699 yuan). Xiaomi 12S 8+128GB: 571.53 euros to change (3,999 yuan).

571.53 euros to change (3,999 yuan). Xiaomi 12S 8 + 256GB: 614.41 euros to change (4,299 yuan).

614.41 euros to change (4,299 yuan). Xiaomi 12S 12 + 256GB: 671.57 euros to change (4,699 yuan).

671.57 euros to change (4,699 yuan). Xiaomi 12S 12 + 512GB: 743.03 euros to change (5,199 yuan).

743.03 euros to change (5,199 yuan). ‌Xiaomi 12 Pro 8+256GB: €999.99

€999.99 Xiaomi 12 Pro 12 + 256GB: €1,099.99

€1,099.99 Xiaomi 12S Pro 8 + 128GB: 671.57 euros to change (4,699 yuan).

671.57 euros to change (4,699 yuan). Xiaomi 12S Pro 8 + 256GB: 714.45 euros to change (4,999 yuan).

714.45 euros to change (4,999 yuan). Xiaomi 12S Pro 12 + 256GB: 771.62 euros to change (5,399 yuan).

771.62 euros to change (5,399 yuan). Xiaomi 12S Pro 12 + 512GB: 843.08 euros to change (5,899 yuan).

Technical sheet of the Xiaomi 12, 12S, 12 Pro and 12S Pro