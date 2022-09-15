Comparative test Warentest compares 19 notebooks, only one is "very good" – no one can touch Apple

- Advertisement -

are part of the basic equipment for every office – but the differences in how well the devices do their job are huge. Stiftung Warentest compared 19 current models – and only awarded the grade “very good” once.

Home office, work, movie night in bed – the areas of application for notebooks are diverse. But not every device is equally suitable for long sessions without a socket or for complex work. Stiftung Warentest compared 19 current models and revealed in issue 10/2022 which laptop is really worth it.

This time the test included 14 notebooks with screen diagonals of up to 16 inches and four XL models with a maximum of 17.3 inches, the current maximum for conventional series devices. There was also a so-called Ultrabook with 13.5 inches, which advertises high sustainability.

The laptops had to prove themselves in six selection criteria: display quality, storage space, battery life, camera quality, variety of connections and weight. Of course, the performance in everyday applications also played a role in the evaluation of the devices. There were only devaluations if the battery did not reach a certain level of performance – which was the case with only one device.

notebook convinces all along the line

The winner by an amazing distance was the only computer without Windows. That “Apple MacBook Pro 16″ (MK183D/A)” got the only “very good” in the test with a grade of 1.5. The testers were convinced of the very good functionality, the top performance in terms of runtime and display and the simple handling. Warentest expressly praised Apple’s own M1 processor , only the price of 2550 euros depresses the euphoric mood a little – but without being part of the grade.

The best Windows computer is a 17-inch XL computer for 1250 euros. That “LG Gram 17Z90P-G.AA66G” got a grade of 1.8 (“good”) and convinced the Stiftung Warentest with consistently good performance, an impeccable battery life and the low weight of only 1.3 kilograms. With one of the XL notebooks, this is not a matter of course.

Huawei best Windows device under 17 inch

If you don’t want a giant backpack but still insist on a good Windows device, you should check out the “Huawei Matebook 16 CREM-WFD9 (53012VMY)” for 1240 euros, according to the product test. With a grade of 1.9 (“good”), the device took second place in the main category and was able to convince with consistently good performance. The Matebook was also one of the devices with the best resolution in the test and the greatest variety of connections, with Warentest emphasizing the number of available USB-C and USB-A connections.

The sustainable “Framework Laptop Base” for 1070 euros was particularly highlighted in the test. The device not only convinced the examiners with its good performance, which led to a grade of 2.3 (“good”). On top of that, it scored well with good repairability and particularly easy access to system components in the event that you want to replace them. The availability of spare parts was also noticed positively.

Medion notebook fails because of the battery

The “Medion Akoya P17609 (MD 62373)“. The device received the grade 2.6 and thus the only “satisfactory” in the test. This is mainly due to the devaluation for the battery life, which Warentest rated with a 3.7 and thus lowered the overall grade. Who also mobile devices rather operates on the cable, but doesn’t have to worry that the device can’t do anything for around 900 euros – the other marks in the areas of functions, display, handling and versatility are all “good”.

After reading the test, you might ask yourself whether it really has to be the expensive device for 2550 euros. Of course not. Every device in the test should be sufficient for everyday use, as long as the battery life is good. If it’s an Apple and the 16-inch screen diagonal doesn’t play a critical role, then a MacBook Air (here in startest) or the new one MacBook Pro with the M2 chip (here in the startest) fully meet all requirements.