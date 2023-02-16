5G News
Compaq launches in Brazil notebook equipped with Snapdragon 7C Gen 2 and battery for up to 15 hours

Compaq launches in Brazil notebook equipped with Snapdragon 7C Gen 2 and battery for up to 15 hours

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
Compaq launches in Brazil notebook equipped with Snapdragon 7C Gen 2 and battery for up to 15 hours
1676562880 compaq launches in brazil notebook equipped with snapdragon 7c gen.jpeg
Compaq, a brand licensed in Europe by Positiveannounced the launch of its first notebook equipped with the Snapdragon 7C Gen 2 in the country. The device promises to have one of the longest battery life on the domestic market.

Called the Compaq 5000 Snapdragon, the model is positioned in the middle category of specifications and shares common technologies in cell phones with Qualcomm chips, such as more efficient data computing at x86.


The new product is the result of a partnership between Qualcomm and Positivo. The chipset promises to deliver speed clock speed of up to 2.55 GHz, plus a battery that delivers up to 15 hours of autonomy with just a single charge, according to the brand.

O Compaq 5000 Snapdragon has a 15.6” LCD screen, internal storage capacity of 128 GB or 256 GB and two RAM options, 4 GB or 8 GB. The notebook weighs 1.63 kg and the keyboard complies with the ABNT2 standard with protection against liquid spills.


Another point highlighted by the company is the warranty, which can reach up to two years. Still according to Compaq, this model also offers Instant On, a tool that allows you to connect or reconnect the notebook with differentiated agility.

Finally, the Compaq 5000 Snapdragon has a suggested price of R$ 1,999 in the main retail stores. The new notebook will be available for purchase atthe official website brand starting March 1st. See all the specifications below:

  • Screen: LCD 15.6”, 16:9 HD 1366×768 TN;
  • Platform: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 – clocked at up to 2.55 GHz;
  • GPU: Qualcomm Adreno;
  • RAM memory: LPDDR4x 4 GB or 8 GB;
  • Storage: 128GB or 256GB UFS;
  • Front camera: 720p;
  • Network: IEEE 802.11 ac 2×2 + BluetoothTL 5.0;
  • Battery: 5300 mAh with 40 Wh;
  • Connections: HDMI 1.4, 1x USB Type A 3.0 / 1x USB Type C 2.0 / 1x USB Type A 2.0 / Micro SD card reader/ 1x headphone jack.

And you, what did you think about this notebook from Compaq? Tell us in the comments down below!

More like this

