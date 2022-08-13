Company uses robots to carry out the construction of huge solar parks

When talking about solar , reference is made to interconnected solar panels which are installed in large numbers on land or on water surfaces.

It is worth mentioning that this type of project requires the presence of several inverters, as well as a centralized control room and high-voltage transformers that guarantee its operation.

In this sense, it was recently announced that a venture capital called Breakthrough Energy Ventures (backed by Bill Gates), focused on developing solutions to counteract the adverse effects generated by climate change, had joined the financing of 44 million dollars from the company Solar Terabase Energy, according to what was stated in a press release.

With the incorporation of this company to the project, Terabase Energy’s financing reaches a total of $52 million. According to what was expressed by Matt Campbell, the co-founder and CEO of the company, the objective of Terabase Energy is to out the of solar parks at scale and involve robots in the process.

In this sense, the company has an automated factory with robotic arms capable of erect and attach large solar panels to solar trackers.

It is worth mentioning that this entire procedure can be kept running 24 hours a day daywhich speeds up the construction of the plant and significantly reduces the costs involved in this process.

Added to this, Terabase offers software toolswhich have functions that make it possible manage the design and construction of solar parks. Regarding the project, Campbell expressed the following:

This investment is validation of our vision to rapidly deploy terawatt-scale solar power […]It took the world fifty years to build the first terawatt (one million megawatts) of solar power, but we need at least another 50 terawatts to be built as soon as possible to meet global decarbonization goals.

So far, Campbell hasn’t revealed much about the technology he’s implementing in his solar park build. However, he has made his services available to paying clients.

On the other hand, the company has installed 10 megawatts of panels. Taking into account that One terawatt equals one million megawatts. there is still a long way to go for this project to achieve the goal of generating power on a terawatt scale.