Company responsible for billions of robocalls, faces justice

In an increasingly connected world, unwanted calls or robocalls they have become a constant nuisance. However, it seems that one of the main people responsible for these interruptions, Avid Telecomis about to face the consequences of his actions.

What is a robocall?

A robocall is a phone call that uses an automated system to deliver a recorded message. These calls are often associated with political campaigning and telemarketing, but can also be used for customer service and emergency notification purposes.

The robocalls They can be legal or illegal, depending on their purpose and whether the recipient of the call has consented to receive them. For example, the robocalls that are used to inform people of scheduled medical appointments or bill payment reminders are generally legal. However, the robocalls that attempt to sell products or services without the recipient’s prior consent are illegal in many countries.

It is important to note that many robocalls Illegal scams are carried out by scammers who try to trick people into revealing personal or financial information. These calls can be very sophisticated, using techniques such as phone number spoofing to make it appear that the call is coming from a legitimate source.

The lawsuit against Avid Telecom

The attorneys general of 48 states, along with the District of Columbia, have joined forces to file a bipartisan lawsuit against Avid Telecom, its owner Michael D. Lansky, and Vice President Stacey S. Reeves. The 141-page lawsuit alleges the company illegally placed more than 7.5 billion calls to people enrolled in the National Do Not Call Registry.

The accusations

The lawsuit claims that Avid Telecom performed a practice known as spoofing of phone numbers, including 8.4 million that appeared to come from government or law enforcement agencies, and others disguised as coming from Amazon, DirecTV, and many more. Avid Telecom is alleged to have violated the Telecommunications Consumer Protection Act, the Telemarketing Sales Rule, and various other telemarketing and consumer protection laws.

The potential consequences

The attorneys general are asking the court to bar Avid Telecom from conducting robocalls illegal calls and pay damages and restitution to the people you called illegally. They are also exploring various legal avenues to make Avid Telecom pay a fine for each violation, which, given the sheer volume of calls it has made, could add up quickly. For reference, Sumco Panama, which was responsible for a comparatively smaller number of 5 billion robocallswas fined nearly $300 million by the FCC last year.

This case against Avid Telecom is an important step in the fight against robocalls and a reminder that businesses must abide by consumer protection laws. Although it is unlikely that the robocalls disappear entirely, legal action like this can help reduce their number and discourage other companies from engaging in similar practices.