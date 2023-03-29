Company of Heroes 3 gets free update with new features and bug fixes

This Tuesday (28), Relic Entertainment released the first big update for the game Company of Heroes 3 with some news, in addition to a significant number of bug fixes, gameplay tweaks and game mechanics. called from “Operation Sapphire Jackal”, the update will offer players daily and weekly challenges to complete in multiplayer and cooperative modes, a wide range of cosmetics and much more, according to the developer.





Challenges will be randomly selected and range from 'Destroy 50 Vehicles with Anti-Tank Weapons' to 'Earn 50 Veteranship Positions with Wehrmacht Infantry', testing even the most experienced Company of Heroes players. Alongside "Operation Sapphire Jackal" is the release of in-game cosmetics so players can customize their armies and units in both multiplayer and single player modes. Items can be purchased with War Bonds or Merit.