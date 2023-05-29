Company of Heroes 3 comes to consoles in top form? Analysis / Review

- Advertisement -

On February 23rd, Relic Entertainment and SEGA released the real-time strategy (RTS) game Company Heroes 3 on PC (read our full review here), a new chapter in the war saga that promises to modernize the saga and ensure multiple hours of solo or online fun. On May 30th, the game will arrive on PS5 and Xbox Series S / X consoles. TechSmart had the chance to experience the “Console Edition” of the game and we will describe a little bit how our experience was. The recreation of a historic landmark

Set against the backdrop of World War II, the story of Company of Heroes 3 is played out across two distinct battlefronts. The first consists of the invasion of Italian lands by Salerno, through the British and American Forces, where the player acts in the development of three distinct leaderships – the British commanders, the American commanders and the Italian partisans. YouTube is updated on iOS and Android with new gestures The second battle front puts us in control of the German forces – called Deutsches Afrikakorps – in the events that took place in Libya and Egypt.





Using gameplay dialogues mixed with static cutscenes, the game develops an interesting and dense plot, which supports strategic moments well. - Advertisement -

As is to be expected from an RTS, the great asset here is the player’s reasoning ability, whether forming his troops made up of several classes of different characters, or positioning them to demoralize enemies and conquer territory. Despite following the basic principles of games of this style, Company of Heroes 3 has the “tactical pause” as a novelty, which allows you to analyze the general panorama of the map to form and better think about your strategy more calmly, without having to give in to the real-time combat pressure. It is worth mentioning that the game also has turn-based battles that are situated in a more general context, where the player must decide to take a city or a port, which creates a different dynamic for the player and further diversifies the gameplay. - Advertisement -

If Company of Heroes 3 manages to be captivating due to its gameplay, the same cannot be said about the port for consoles. Unfortunately, the game arrives on new generation devices with graphics that leave much to be desired, falling short of what is expected for these platforms. The lack of high quality textures and DualSense support made me think I was playing an old console emulator on the PS5. Unlike the PC version, where it is possible to adjust the graphic quality and other features, the console version arrives without an attractive polish, which end up harming the final result of the game. Of course, the scenarios are very detailed and everything, but the developers lacked effort in captivating the console public for the launch, even more so in such a busy period where we have the arrival of heavyweights like Street Fighter 6, Diablo IV and Final Fantasy XVI.





Another thing that bothered me a lot at times, especially during the prologue battle, which serves as a tutorial, is that the game has some floating hints that end up getting in the way more than helping, since they make it difficult to read the elements on the screen , or end up not being very intuitive. Netflix is ​​going to make a movie about the historic case of Game Stop and Wall Street In addition, you end up getting used to the problems and enjoying the experience, but it’s nothing that impresses.

While fun, I wouldn’t say Company of Heroes 3 is an essential game for your collection unless you’re a huge fan of the franchise or the genre. Arriving 10 years after its predecessor, many expected that the new title would come with great technical advances and that it would be as remarkable as the previous chapters, but even though I am not a fan of the saga, I can say that this is not the case here. For those who enjoy war and strategy games, the experience is certainly fun, but not worthy of a new generation console.

Graphics A game that falls far short of the new generation consoles. gameplay A good balance between the tradition of the genre and the novelties. History A story that encapsulates the pace of the campaign well. Immersion The lack of more visual polish breaks some of the magic. Soundtrack Effective, but not very striking. Total Grade While fun, this is certainly not an essential experience for console gamers.