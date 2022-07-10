Company gains approval to fly autonomous drones in electrical installations

Since their creation, drones have become a very useful tool for capturing aerial images, given the variety of angles they offer when exercising their maneuverability.

Doing this requires in most cases that the operator is present in the place where the drone is flying so that he can see it and always be attentive to its movements, especially if he is using this device in a space where aircraft transit such as planes and helicopters at low altitude.

However, it seems that this will no longer be mandatory in some US territories. This after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) granted an exemption to the energy company Dominion Energy to allow it to use drones to inspect power-generating facilities in seven states.

This is how this company will be able to do all this without the need for the operator to keep an eye on the drone for as long as it is being maneuvered, which has always been an established standard requirement for handling these devices.

However, many of the established companies in the drone sector that must submit to this rule feel that obtaining this exemption would give their operations a greater scope, by allowing operators to be able to cover longer distances or handle the drone in spaces where they must around corners or behind obstacles.

In the case of the Dominion company, its exemption will allow it to have the opportunity to use drones of Skydio, an American drone manufacturerwhich have technical capabilities that allow act autonomously and thereby avoid obstacles without problems. This also makes the drone safe to fly near structures.

It is worth mentioning that part of the achievement obtained by Dominion with this flight permit was also thanks to the intervention of the Virginia Tech Mid-Atlantic Aviation Partnership (an official drone test center designated by the FAA in 2013).

This body helped both this company and Skydio to convince the FAA to use their drones near the facilities I didn’t put these on the way of aircraft that might be within the air traffic in the area, thus making it possible to dispense with the need to keep these in sight of the operator or to carry out a constant scanning of the airspace by an additional crew member.

All this project is protected under the FAA BEYOND Program, which constitutes a federal initiative in charge of authorizing drone operations in spaces that exceed the line of sight, based on the advantages and benefits achieved with this type of flight.