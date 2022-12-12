Company creates an electric bodysuit that allows people with multiple sclerosis to walk

Multiple sclerosis is a disease in which the immune system causes the wear and tear of the protective covering of the nerves, causing an interruption in the communication that is generated between the brain and the body.

Among the symptoms produced by multiple sclerosis are loss of vision, fatigue, pain, as well as loss of coordination.

It is worth mentioning that both the symptoms and their intensity and duration may vary depending on the person.

Within medicine, hard work has been done to develop solutions to counteract the effects of this terrible disease. One of them comes from the hand of a German company called Ottobock Professionalsdedicated to the development of medical technology products and treatment concepts focused on people with motor limitations.

It is a high tech bodysuit that allowed a woman with multiple sclerosis to walk with ease.

Through a video published on YouTube by the company, it was possible to verify the wonders of the suit, named as Exopulse Minelliand which was used by Louisa, a woman with multiple sclerosis who had been suffering from spasticities (tense and rigid muscles).

Regarding the suit, it has 58 electrodes that have been programmed to send mild electrical stimulation to 40 key muscle groups. So with this suit the spastic muscles are relaxed through neurostimulation.

Regarding this issue, the chiropractor and inventor of the Exopulse Mollii suit, Fredrick Lundqvist expressed the following:

When a suit is turned on, many electrodes inside it are activated to reach muscles that the brain cannot reach. Due to a brain injury, some muscles are out of reach of the brain, and the suit replaces the signal that the brain can no longer produce.

For its part, the company pointed out that the suit has been designed so that the person can only use it for a time limit of one hour every two dayswith which it would be providing anyone who suffers from this disease with a simple way to recover their mobility and considerably reduce the pain caused by spasticity.