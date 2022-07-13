Company creates a smart ring to measure metabolic health

When talking about metabolism, this refers to a process where a set of chemical reactions in the cells of the body in order to convert food into energy what we eat

Therefore, metabolism is essential to ensure that the human body receives the energy it needs to carry out all its functions and from which you will now have the opportunity to measure its performance.

All this thanks to Ultrahuman Ring, a smart ring developed by the Indian fitness company Ultrahuman. This device has been equipped with sensors including temperature monitors, heart rate Y movementwhich allow the ring to measure aspects that affect metabolic activity such as sleep quality, stress level and the level of user activity.

It is worth mentioning that Ultrahuman Ring is designed in such a way that it works without difficulty with the service based on continuous glucose monitoring sensors (CGM) of name Cyborg, also developed by the company.

In this way, the smart ring could delve into the information collected from users around this aspect and determine precisely when a poor glucose response could be associated with a poor night’s sleep or high stress levels.

This would allow a broader picture of the situation to be obtained, thus making the smart ring a much more useful tool compared to those that only focus their analysis on the food that the user consumed moments before their blood sugar level will increase suddenly.

According to the CEO and co-founder of Ultrahuman, Mohit Kumar, the work done by the smart ring should not be taken as if it were an MCG, but rather as an independent device that can serve as a health tracker. .

In this way, the company has a greater facility to expand the scope of its Service metabolic monitoringtaking into account that this smart ring only needs to be placed on the finger, thus differentiating itself from CGM sensors that are implanted in the upper part of the user’s arm, making use of a spring loaded filament.

In addition to this, the band of this ring has a clean and robust appearance which might be more aesthetically appealing for wearers to wear than a cyborg eyepatch stuffed on the arm.

At the moment the price at which this smart ring will be sold is unknown, although the company has indicated that it will be marketed in two ways: the first under a premium price which will cover lifetime use. The second will be under a monthly fee in which there would be a short blackout period where the user would have the possibility to leave the service on demand.