Companies That Were Born Out of Basements, Garages, and Bedrooms

Amazon began as an online book store in Jeff Bezos’ home garage.





Jeff Bezos' garage in Bellevue, Washington.



Nikki Kahn/The Washington Post via Getty Images





In 1994, Jeff Bezos decided to take advantage of the internet’s potential. He quit his New York hedge fund job and drove to Bellevue, Washington, where he rented a house.

Bezos spent a year programming the site — which initially sold books — out of his garage, and in July 1995, Amazon.com went live.

Today, Bezos is the richest person in the world, with a net worth of about $127 billion. Amazon is valued at about $1 trillion.

On February 2, 2021, Amazon announced Bezos would be stepping down as CEO and transition to the role of executive chairman. Andy Jassy is now the CEO of Amazon as of July 2021.

In a 1998 interview, Bezos said, “I know why people move out of garages. It’s not because they ran out of room. It’s because they ran out of electric power. They have so many computers in the garage that circuit breakers kept flipping … we couldn’t plug in a vacuum cleaner, or a hair dryer anymore in the house.”