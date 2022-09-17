Compact high-end smartphone Asus Zenfone 9 in review

Everything the technology has to offer in a handy format: the Android Asus combines small dimensions and long battery life.

The Zenfone 9 from review-small-smartphone-big-power-with-the-zenfone-9-asus-presents-a-mini-flagship-under-6-inches-with-currently-the-fastest-qualcomm-processor-the-test-reveals-how-good-the-kr/">Asus is no more than a handful of smartphones and yet one of the more exciting devices this year. Next to a typical high-end phone like the OnePlus 10 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra or Xiaomi 12 Pro with a 6.7-inch display or larger, the Zenfone looks almost tiny with its diagonal of 5.9 inches. However, the manufacturer hasn’t sacrificed performance, and it has significantly improved the runtime compared to the predecessor. Only the waste heat continues to cause problems.

The high-quality case with a metal frame and plastic back is less than seven centimeters wide and less than 15 centimeters high. The longer Sony Xperia 5 III is similarly narrow, the Samsung Galaxy S22 a bit wider – otherwise you will hardly find similarly and well-equipped Android models. The Apple iPhone 13 mini is significantly smaller.

The Zenfone is waterproof and dustproof according to IP68. Fingerprints are hardly visible on the matte plastic back. Asus packs in what the technology allows: First and foremost, Qualcomm’s fastest SoC, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and up to 16 GB of main memory. Like the regular 8 Gen 1, the Plus variant consists of a strong computing core based on the ARM Cortex-X2, three Cortex-A710 cores and four Cortex-A510, but the 8+ works with a higher clock rate. The differences to the regular 8 Gen 1 are measurable, but insignificant in practice. Even complex games run with full details and high frame rates – as with smartphones with 8 Gen 1.