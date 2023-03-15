5G News
Compact! Google Pixel 8 has supposed design revealed with smaller screen, rounded edges and more

By Abraham
Compact! Google Pixel 8 has supposed design revealed with smaller screen, rounded edges and more
Google is expected to announce its new top-of-the-line phones in the middle of the second half of the year, but it is possible that the company will reveal the first details of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro during the 2023 I/O event. ), the line’s default model has appeared in renderings that show its purported design with minor changes.

As observed in the images prepared by the OnLeaks, the Pixel 8 will be much more compact than its predecessor. Rumors indicate that this cell phone will be equipped with a screen of only 5.8 inchestherefore, it should be even smaller than its main rivals with this form factor, such as the Samsung Galaxy S23 and ASUS Zenfone 9.

According to the leakers, the new top of the line compact from big tech will measure 150.5 x 70.8 x 8.9 millimeters – considering the projection of the photographic module, the thickness jumps to 12 millimeters. The cameras seem to maintain the Pixel 7’s visual language, but the “pill” is bigger, suggesting that Google may use new image sensors in the Pixel 8.

The more rounded edges are another detail that draws attention to the mobile renderings. This change brings a new aspect to the cell phone, making it more similar to the Galaxy S23 and iPhone 14, for example. On screen, you can see that the edges of the Pixel 8 look more uniform than what you see on the Pixel 7.

Android smartphone Vivo X80 Pro with Zeiss camera in test

(Image: OnLeaks/MySmartPrice)

While Google seems to be betting on a more compact top of the line, ASUS should move away from this strategy and launch the Zenfone 10 with a 6.3-inch panel. The search giant should not leave fans of large screen phones aside, so rumors indicate that the Pixel 8 Pro will be launched with a 6.52-inch display.

It should be noted that none of the information has been confirmed by Google, but the company confirmed that the 2023 I/O will take place on May 10. The event should serve as a stage for the presentation of its new technologies in artificial intelligence and cloud computing. In addition, the manufacturer can finally announce the Pixel 7a.

