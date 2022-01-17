Community in shock after much-loved nun dies after being struck by car in Nigeria

A North Dublin community is in shock following the death of a much-loved nun and schoolteacher in Nigeria.

Sr Bernadatte O’Reilly died surrounded by her loving family that had travelled to be by her bedside.

The remarkable woman was struck by a car while crossing the road in a town near her home.

‘Bern’ left Ireland to become principal of Our Lady Queen of Peace Nursery & Primary School in Bukuru, a city on the Jos Plateau.

However, she was never forgotten by the former students of Holy Spirit School in Ballymun and made regular visits back to Dublin to catch up with friends and family.

Josephine Dempsey was one of the locals that was taken under the kind nun’s wing.

She told Dublin Live about the impact Sr Bernadette had on her life and on the entire close-knit community.

Josephine said: “She connected with my family in 1990 and when my mam passed away in ’92 she stepped in to help us out .

“We needed help, she became like a mother to us then and has remained like that even now in our lives. We have had her in our life longer than our own mother.

“Bernadette, as she’s known to everyone, played a huge part in the lives of people in Ballymun.

“You would see Bern coming on her blue bike with her skirt and sandals – hail, rain, snow or sun .

“It didn’t affect her she said how would I say hello to people from a car .

“If you needed help with school, she was there with a pencil and copy to help .

“She saw everyone as equal and had a funny laugh .

“She would play her guitar and tell the story of her finger top missing from when she was younger.

“She would stop the car on the motorway to pick daffodils. She taught you to cook in the flat or would give you a big hug.”

Sr Bernadette and a friend were hit by a car while crossing the road near her home in Central Nigeria.

Thankfully, the other lady only sustained minor cuts and bruises from the horrific crash.

Sr Bernadette was excited to move to Nigeria when the opportunity presented itself in 2003.

There, she had a huge impact on students in Bukuru but never forgot about her beloved Ballymun.

Her school started with less than 60 children but quickly grew to over 900 students, that the adored principal all knew by name.

Josephine said: “Bern went on to teach in the local school which she was over the moon about and she made such an impact on all the children’s lives.

“She built a school and got lots of support from Ballymun for supplies and equipment.

“It is an amazing success.

“She would make sure that each child had a pencil, a rubber and a pollypocket for their work”.

Tributes have been flowing in for the local legend, with many people reflecting on all the work the adored nun did in the community.

One person said: “So sorry to hear that news.. what a beautiful person she was R.I.P Bernadette.”

Another wrote: “So, so sad RIP Bernadette. Such a kind caring person.”

A fundraising page has been set up to help continue Sr Bernadette’s work.

