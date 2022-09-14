Community Chats, the new Meta for Messenger and Facebook groups

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, has just announced the arrival of the so-called Chat for both Messenger and , with the idea that groups with a high volume of participants can organize conversations through different categorieswhere in addition to the use of text messages, it also encompasses the use of voice and video communications, thus increasingly resembling platforms such as Discord or Slack.

In this way, the aim is to allow greater order in communications, in those conversations that, due to the high volume of participants, announcements, notices and other data of great interest are usually buried in traditional due to the course of the conversations.



Organizing conversations better

This also includes the possibility of creating categories in which elements of great importance can be communicated only by group administrators, such as notification channels and for event management, for example.

According to Zuckerberg:

We’re creating Community Chats as a new way to connect with people who share your interests. More than a billion people use Messenger to communicate with friends, and soon you’ll be able to start community chats from Messenger and Facebook groups.

From the press room they become more explicit, defining the role as follows:

Community chats allow people to connect more deeply with real-time communities around the topics they care about in multiple formats, including text, audio, and video. The experience seamlessly blends Messenger and Facebook groups to let people connect when, where and how they want.

As is logical, this new function will have moderation tools that allow administrators to carry out moderation both manually and automatically, for example, being able to create a list of prohibited words, to allow healthy conversations once they are in contact with people who will not always become known.

Meta will begin to have this new feature in the testing phase directly in Messenger to be expanded weeks later to Facebook groups.

This movement continues to be one more approach to the possibilities that external communication services already offer, and whose experience from Meta they try to incorporate for the benefit of users who use the company’s services, also taking advantage of the familiar behavior that is offered and that some of the users might already know.

More info/image credit: Meta