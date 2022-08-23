Communities on WhatsApp: The new feature you’ll hate if you don’t like groups

Several months have passed since the announcement of the messaging app in which the arrival of a new evolution for WhatsApp was mentioned for the first time. We refer to the communities , a function that will allow us tomorrow to create different sub with different names, utilities, etc., and everything within the community that we are going to create. Although, it will not be to everyone’s liking.

It is clear that many more news were released, but now it has been the turn of this functionality. Although, it is not available for everyone. It is clear that this tool coming to WhatsApp soon, promises one thing: to end forever the disorganization that is continually created in large groups. But, it will not convince everyone, since groups are not liked by all users. WhatsApp Web: why can't I use calls on PC Available to some users As we mentioned, it is just around the corner for the messaging app to launch this extra function for all users that is included in group chats. Basically, because at the moment, it is only available to some users who are testing its beta version. The version you are testing in some users of the application is the 2.22.19.3.

And, being in beta, it is clear that not all users will have the fortune to try this next that could be implemented in all the group chats that we have. It’s in development, but we already know how does it work this new software tool that we will possibly find within the instant messaging application. So we are going to see how this feature will be that we could have available in WhatsApp shortly.

How does it work?

Those users who have been lucky enough to try this new feature of WhatsApp have shown their first impressions about it. Among them, they have made it clear that it will probably be the end of the tab to access the camera in WhatsApp (which appears next to chats, calls…). More than anything, because this tab will leave behind this new tool known as Communities.

In addition, they have disclosed how it works for now. Since, depending on the feedback from these users, WhatsApp could decide to change some of this functionality. In any case, they have stated that in these new communities we can add up to 10 groups different, which will then be called subgroups.

With this, we will be able to quickly sort all the group chats. And, best of all, is that it will allow us add up to 512 participants. This concept may sound familiar to you, since it is the way other current apps or programs work. It should also be clear that a person will have the opportunity to enter a subgroup. But, it will depend on his tastes or needs. And if he wants to get out of a particular subgroup, he will be able to do so freely without having to leave the community altogether.

In addition, it is working for that phone numbers are hidden from all those users who are part of different subgroups. In order to maintain the privacy of each person. Although, at the moment, it is not included in this first beta version of this next feature.

Finally, when creating a community, it has been seen how the app itself creates a group called «advertisements«. From this, the different administrators can send messages, which will always be visible to all members of the community.