Communities on Whatsapp, more details of what this new feature will be like

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Telegram already has communities, groups of people who can read the information sent by a group of administrators, without the possibility of responding. It is ideal to obtain information from a medium, to always be up to date without getting lost in the answers provided by the members of the groups.

This community feature does not exist in Whatsapp, but they are working on one with the same name, and now we have more details on how it will work.

WhatsApp will reportedly allow us to create communities through a future update. This new Communities feature will give group admins a little more control by linking multiple groups together to manage them all in one place.

The feature is currently under development, but it was spotted in the beta version of WhatsApp for iOS update 22.4.0.75, only for iPhone at the moment.

Communities will not be one-way communication channels, they will be a tool that makes it easier for group admins to manage multiple groups by combining them in one place for easy access. Additionally, with the Communities feature, admins will be able to communicate with all group members at once.

That in the normal WhatsApp version, but there are also new features in the WhatsApp Business version, since a new function has been identified that will allow users to set a cover photo on their profile, similar to what we do on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

To upload the photo, we will have access to a Camera button on the right side that will allow us to add a cover photo. The cover photo will be visible to all WhatsApp accounts that visit the business.

In both cases, the function will be implemented first in WhatsApp for iPhone, but we do not yet know dates.

