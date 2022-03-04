Communities in WhatsApp: this is how they will be seen in the application

The arrival of communities is one of the great improvements expected for the WhatsApp messaging application, since with them it will match what some of its competitors offer, such as Telegram. Well, new details of how it will be implemented in the app have been revealed. Thanks to the publication of a new test version of WhatsApp for Android (2.226.9), it has been possible to find out how communities can be accessed once they are a reality in the service we are talking about. And, the truth is that, as expected, it will be perfectly located so that users do not have any difficulty when using it. Therefore, we speak of a great success… although it is true that the implementation is taking longer than expected. Where will the communities be on WhatsApp? As can be seen in the image that we leave after this paragraph, there will be a new tab for this option in which users will come together to share common tastes or simply to access specific information on a topic in particular. Thus, it will have its own tab on the top ribbon (sharing space with others such as Chats or Calls). In this way, it is clear the great weight that WhatsApp will give to this arrival and that it is expected to be widely used by everyone. Another thing that can be seen in the capture is that the icon that will represent the communities, if it does not change, will be highly recognizable: it will have the image of several people represented by simple dolls so that it is visually easy to find the section in question. In short, it seems that the work done is positive and that everything fits as expected. What can be done in the communities? If you decide to belong to a community, something that is achieved by subscription (and from what it seems you will have to be invited, since there will be no possibility of entering one independently without being controlled by the creator), among the things that can be done beyond conversing by text, will be able to share multimedia or audio content. And even some indicate that personal conversions can be generated among some of the members of the group in question. This information that has been leaked, apart from the information it provides, seems to make it clear that the arrival of communities on WhatsApp is very close and it would not be surprising if in a matter of a few weeks the arrival of this new option that promises to be of the most important for the application for this year 2022. >