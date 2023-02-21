Communication Safety in Messages for kids reaches more countries.

- Advertisement - Following the release of the Communication Safety in Messages for kids feature in late 2021 in the US, earlier this month we noted that Apple is working to expand the Communication Safety in Messages feature to other countries, and it looks like the next round of expansion will include six new countries. Following the initial US release with iOS 15.2 and expansion in 2022, the feature will now be available in six more countries. Apple will now extend the Communications Safety feature to more countries, the names of which are listed below. - Advertisement - Communications Safety is the part of iMessage that scans incoming and outgoing naked messages on children’s devices. As an update, Communications Safety allows the Messages app to detect if a child is receiving or trying to send a nude photo. Countries that have Communication Safety in Messages for kids.

Apple will reportedly introduce Communications Safety in six more countries “in the coming weeks.”

In addition to the United States, Communications Safety is now available in the United Kingdom, Canada, New Zealand, and Australia.

According to iCulture, Communications Safety will be available in the following new countries:

Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Japan, South Korea and Brazil. Thus, the distribution will take place in the coming weeks.

When a child receives a potentially inappropriate photo, the app automatically blurs the image.

The child can choose to view the image, but will be shown age-appropriate tips and resources to help them make a safe decision.

Originally introduced along with the device’s controversial photo tracking feature, the secure communications feature attempts to detect whether a child is sending or receiving images that may contain nudity.

Incoming images are blurred and the young user receives links to safety resources from the Children’s Safety Group.

If an image containing nudity is submitted, the same system issues another warning stating that the image should not be submitted at all.

This function is intended to emphasize privacy protection. Offered as an optional feature, with device-managed detection so data never leaves iPhone.

The addition of this feature comes two weeks after the 20th Safer Internet Day, a European initiative in which Apple promotes privacy features and free educational resources on how to stay safe online.

Communications security is disabled by default. When enabled, device photos are scanned to ensure that all content sent via iMessage remains end-to-end encrypted.

If you would like to enable communications security for your child, please read our detailed instructions which can be found here:

On an adult’s iPhone or iPad, open the Settings app.

Select “Screen Time” (if you haven’t already, you’ll need to set it up).

Scroll down and select the child you want to set up iPhone message safety for.

Choose “ message security “.

“. Tap the button next to “Check Confidential Photos” at the top.

The feature is available to accounts created as children in iCloud in households under the age of 18.

Children under the age of 14 will receive a different message in notifications that appear in age-appropriate messages than children between the ages of 14 and 18.

Safe communication is one aspect of Apple’s efforts to protect children on the Internet.

In December, Apple abandoned plans to detect known child pornography in iCloud Photos after facing criticism from various quarters, including security researchers and political groups, over issues such as the risk of false positives or the creation of “back doors” that could allow governments or law enforcement to monitor users by scanning other types of photos.