Comment: Facebook shows weird content – ​​so what

The bad habit of having content curated by algorithms made me say goodbye to Facebook a good three years ago. As a registered user forever; Unfortunately, for me as a journalist, there are sometimes occasions to look there to see what companies or public institutions think they should spread via Facebook. Otherwise, I withdrew from the newsfeed, groups and all sorts of things framed in blue and with advertising because I felt unfathomably patronized by Facebook.

Today, the algorithms didn’t work the way Facebook imagined. Users were shown posts that had little or nothing to do with their interests. They saw s from strangers in groups they don’t belong to. Do not see content from friends or pages they follow. All this, of course, interrupted by advertisements.

What do Facebook users expect?

Now it is reported that the situation is slowly returning to normal, Facebook users are seeing what they expect again, postings from friends, posts from groups, expected comments. But what do Facebook users actually expect? Do you know that Facebook withholds a lot from them in order to – supposedly – ​​improve the user experience? Some certainly, but certainly not all. And then there are those who know about Facebook’s tricks but don’t want to give up their special interest groups.

Facebook operates “technologies and services that help people connect, build communities and strengthen their businesses,” as the company writes. Its algorithms ensure that users are suggested potential new “friends” and pushes posts into their field of view that, based on some criteria, seem suitable for individual users.

When I was on Facebook, for example, this ensured that for a long time I didn’t see postings from people I found very pleasant unless I consciously looked for them. They probably post too seldom, are rarely read and commented on, and that’s why they fall out of the Facebook grid. On the other hand, postings were constantly being pushed at me by busybodies with whom I had “befriended” out of sheer expediency. The resulting effect of the “filter bubble” is often discussed and it is suspected that it may have had an impact, for example, on the 2016 US presidential election, which Donald Trump won.

Andrew Wilkens







What can the Digital Markets Law mean for Apple?

comes from cultural sciences, was confronted with computers early on in his studies – as a work tool and as an opportunity to earn money. He takes care of the news from the IT world in the voonze online newsroom.

Now, when the Facebook feed spits out “weird content,” I shrug my shoulders, it’s always been like that. And I can only hope that at least a few Facebook users have woken up and thought about what the social network has actually offered them so far and how enmeshed they are with its algorithms.

