Commands to Add Dates and Timer in Google Docs and Spreadsheets

Google has news for two services that are frequently used from Drive, these are new commands such as the addition of a stopwatch or the possibility of linking companies to see their financial performance day by day.

News for Spreadsheets

Many smart features were built into this option by Google, one of them is the ability to add a place tag that will link directly to google maps and that will allow you to have a preview of the location.

To use it, all you have to do is write ‘@’ and the name of the place, which can be an office, city or tourist place.

Also, an option was added to write dates more easily. With shortcuts such as @today, @yesterday, @tomorrow and @date where the assigned day, month and year are entered. In addition, clicking on that box will display a calendar to modify it.

thanks to the link google finance financial labels arrive. Typing ‘@’ and the name of the company will add the tab, then click on it and see all the information: stock movement, price index, stock price and market capitalization.

By clicking on the box, you will access the page dedicated to the entity’s finances.

Finally, for Docs a stopwatch was added. This tool will be very useful to measure the time it takes a user to perform a certain activity and thus improve their productivity. The feature will feature stop and reset buttons. To use it, you must write @cronométro and it will appear on the side.

The feature pack is available for users of Google Workspace, former G Suite Basic and Business customers, and those with a personal account with the platform. However, the new features will be released gradually over the next few days, so some may not be enabled in the profile yet.

How to share Docs in Drive with expiration date

It is important to know that in order to enjoy this feature, the user account Drive be part of Google Workspace which is the space of the platform oriented to companies or ventures and gives them a domain for all their work.

Additionally, the expiration date limits access to read, edit, and comment on content and can be applied to individual files and folders. This is the process to add the expiration date, although first you have to share the document:

– Open the file in Google Drive.

– Click the Share button.

– Search for the contact in the search box or enter an email address.

– Assign a role: Reader, Commenter, Editor.

Subsequently, it will be time to set the access deadline:

– Enter the file again.

– Click the Share button.

– Click on the arrow, next to the user, and choose the Add expiration option.

– By default, it indicates 30 days, but it can be changed to one day and one month.

– When sharing again, a time icon will appear next to the user indicating that the function is already active.