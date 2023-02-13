Coming? Warner Bros. may be working on new single player game

WB Games is one of the most successful developers in the video game industry, being responsible for franchises like DC Comics, Mortal Kombat and many others, the publisher has already released a series of hits on the market and seems to be ready for more. Despite its attempts at the multiplayer games market with titles like MultiVersus, Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, the company seems ready to invest in yet another multiplayer title.

Hogwarts Legacy, the most recent release from WB Games, proved to be a true critical and sales success, breaking several records on Steam and making a lot of noise around the world. This goes to show once again that single player games are still sorely needed by the video game industry, even with the growing appeal of games as a service and multiplayer. - Advertisement - While we know that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will be the publisher’s next release and that it has strong appeal for online multiplayer, it looks like they’re focused on their next single player project. A job vacancy opened by the company on its official website raised suspicions about what the developer’s next project might be.

The vacancy in question suggests that the new game from Warner Bros. Montreal (Gotham Knights / Batman Arkham City) will be set in the DC Comics universe. Among the vacancies offered by the developer are lead gameplay programmerwhich will play the role of “expanding the DC Comics universe into interactive space”, as the description revealed. Candidates will be responsible for leading a team of programmers with the goal of creating, preserving and improving systems and tools for multiple platforms, including games, graphics, animations, physics, networking and other important aspects. They will be expected to set work priorities, plan and help with production, allocating appropriate tasks to each team member.