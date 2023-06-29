Coming soon? Xiaomi Pad 6 Max is certified in the Bluetooth SIG and has a codename revealed

- Advertisement -

With a release date still unknown, the Xiaomi Pad 6 Max received the Bluetooth SIG certification a few days ago, suggesting that the laptop may be announced in the coming weeks by the Chinese brand. The leaked document does not provide much information about the device, except the model number 23078KB5BC and Bluetooth 5.1 support. According to the entity’s registration, the device in question was listed as a wireless keyboard, however, the model number linked to the product does not match the company’s peripherals, believing it to be the Pad 6 Max. This version should arrive as a successor to the 12.4″ Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro, a model that features the Snapdragon 870 chipset.

This rumor about the Xiaomi Pad 6 Max is corroborated by an appearance of the tablet’s codename (“Yudi”) in the source code of the software that is supposed to run on that device. Apparently, the Max variant will be exclusive to China, as the model number ends with the letter C possibly indicating the location where the phone will be initially available. - Advertisement - While the Xiaomi Pad 6 Max is not enough, interested users can opt for the Pad 6 and 6 Pro versions. The entry option comes equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 premium mid-range chipset — up to 3.2 GHz octa-core with 7 nm lithography —, while the more expensive version uses the SoC Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, predecessor of the Snapdragon 8 Gen two. Check out the Bluetooth SIG record below: Google Pixel 7: facial recognition, greater photographic specialization and keeping the same price

deals on tablets

See more about Xiaomi