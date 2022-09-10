Coming soon to mobile: Little Nightmares will get a version for Android and iOS

Nightmares has already established itself as one of the biggest successes in terms of platform and horror game for consoles and PC. Now Playdigious has just announced that the game will also be available for and iOS, expanding the reach of this franchise even further, just as it was done with Streets of Rage 4 in May.

The announcement was made during Gamespot’s Swipe game exhibition held yesterday (8). In it, Playdigious revealed an announcement trailer for the game where we see some samples of the graphics that should be present in the mobile version of Little Nightmares.

The developer also claims that the game will have several adaptations of controls for touchscreens, addition of support for achievements and milestones from Game Center and Google Play Games, as well as saving of progress in the cloud. - Advertisement - The new version will also support Bluetooth controls for those who want an even more immersive experience.

It is worth noting that there is already a version of the game called Very Little Nightmares for Android and iOS, but it is a spin-off of the original story told in the main game, which will only be released for these systems in the months. Unfortunately, Playdigious has not set a specific release date, but confirmed that Little Nightmares will be coming to Android and iOS in the Northern Hemisphere winter, i.e. sometime between December 22, 2022 and March 20, 2023.

