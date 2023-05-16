Coming soon? Stray gets indicative rating on Xbox

Stray, the famous cat game developed by BlueTwelve Studio with the support of publisher Annapurna Interactive, arrived on PlayStation 5, PS4 and PC in July 2022, and could soon arrive on Xbox consoles.

Although no official announcement has been made so far, ESBR has released Stray’s indicative rating on the Xbox Series and Xbox One versions, suggesting that the cat game will finally arrive for Microsoft consoles, which also suggests an exclusivity of a year for PlayStation on consoles. With the classification released by the North American body, many began to suspect that the launch is ready to happen. However, this does not exactly mean that the announcement will be made soon, but there is a strong probability. - Advertisement -

Stray quickly fell in love with players, giving us the possibility to live life as a kitten in a chaotic world full of dangers. Apple Watch and WSL, new alliances in the world of Surfing. The title was awarded the prizes for Best Indie Game and Best Indie Game from New Studio at The Game Awards 2022, showing that even the specialized critics surrendered to the kitten’s charms. For now, we can only wait to find out if the game will actually come to Xbox. Did you play Stray? What did you think of the game?

!