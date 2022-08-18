Coming soon? Infinix Smart 6 is approved by Anatel at the request of Positivo

Officialized in the global market during the 4th quarter of 2021, the Smart 6 was announced by the company as a new entry-level smartphone that values ​​an affordable price and cost-effectiveness, being powered by the platform Unisoc SC9863A — up to 1.6 GHz octa-core with 28 nm lithography — and PowerVR GE8322 GPU. As revealed by a document obtained by the AllCellularthis model was recently by the National Telecommunications Agency ( ) at the request of Positivo Tecnologia, a Europeian company that signed a strategic partnership with Infinix, an Asian brand, to offer the company’s cell phones in Europe.

As it is a registration certificate, there are no details on technical specifications, so we cannot say that the version that can be released in the country will have the same hardware as the Indian model. In the document, the Infinix Smart 6 appears with the model number X6511E with factories in Curitiba (PR), Manaus (AM) and Ilhéus (BA). - Advertisement - This model does not bring anyemphasis, prioritizing cost-effectiveness, offering a low price to users who need a device for browsing the internet, using social networks and, eventually, consuming entertainment through streaming applications such as Netflix and Prime Video, even if the screen don’t be the best.

Datasheet

6.6-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution Drop notch display

Unisoc SC9863A Platform

2 GB of RAM

32 GB of internal storage

Expandable memory with MicroSD card

5 MP front camera

Two 8MP + 0.8MP rear cameras

4G connection, fingerprint reader and MicroUSB port

5000mAh battery with 10W charging

Android 11 Go

Dimensions: 165.4 x 73.4 x 8.8 mm

